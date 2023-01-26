Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
News 2 You: An ill fated bid to buy the Buffalo Sabres, the Columbia disaster, and another Super Bowl heartbreak
Amidst one of the worst flu season in memory we relayed all usual advice from doctors, including washing your hands and coughing into your sleeve, as a means to keep the airborne virus at bay. Interestingly, not one of them suggested wear a mask this week in 2013. Buffalo police...
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks
It’s no secret the New York Islanders need more scoring if they hope to return to the playoffs. Bo knows a thing or two about that. The Islanders on Monday acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in the first blockbuster of NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders...
Rasmus Dahlin’s Favorite Restaurant in Buffalo
The Buffalo Sabres have one game remaining before the NHL All-Star break, which will last 10 days. The Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, which will be their first home game in two weeks, after their very successful five-game road trip. Buffalo earned nine out of a possible 10 points and are just one point out of the final wild card playoff spot with 33 games left.
Bills Player Tweets What Sounds Like a Goodbye to Buffalo
For 30 teams, the off-season is here and that includes the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals, who were both eliminated in the conference championship games. That list also includes the Buffalo Bills, who have some very tough decisions to make with pending free agents and additions they have to make through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, in order to improve on this year's divisional round loss to the Bengals.
Cryptic Tweet from a Fan-Favorite Buffalo Bills Player
More than ever, professional athletes are able to connect with fans. That's due to the advent of social media and especially the case for a platform such as Twitter. Twitter gives pro athletes the platform to give opinions and takes, which can then be discussed by fans. Sometimes that discussion gets heated but it's become a game-changer for the athletes to give them a voice.
Rasmus Dahlin Writes Emotional Open Letter to Buffalo
The Buffalo Sabres have one game left before the NHL All-Star break. Buffalo hosts the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow night at KeyBank Center in what's an important game for the Sabres playoff race. The Sabres sit just one point out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, while...
6 ‘Buffalonians’ in Super Bowl 2023
Look like we are all going to be Philadelphia Eagles fans in Buffalo. Unless your last name is Fortson. There are SIX Buffalo, New York connections to the Super Bowl. I mean, don't get too technical on me. I am considering Jamestown part of Buffalo. People will argue that. But,...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach is From Buffalo, New York
Looks like Western New York will be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in this year's Super Bowl. Here is why Buffalo is rooting for the Eagles in this year's Super Bowl in Arizona on February 12:. The head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles is from Western New York. Nobody from...
ESPN Show Predicts the Bills Will Miss the Playoffs Next Season
The Super Bowl is still just under two weeks away and we have everything to get through with the NFL off-season, but it's never too early to look ahead to the following regular season. The Buffalo Bills are coming off their second straight AFC Divisional round playoff loss, with a...
NHL superstar Bobby Hull dies aged 84
The hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first NHL player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday. Hull, a Canadian player who had a feared slapshot and was known as the “Golden Jet” because of his blond hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0