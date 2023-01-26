The Baldwin girls’ basketball team has found its usual winning form this season after overcoming adversity before the first practice. The Lady Bruins (11-1) lost two starters for the season from last year’s team that reached the state finals including reigning All-State center Dallysshya Moreno and All-Long Island shooting guard Renelle Grannum, who suffered torn ACL tears during the offseason prior to their senior year. Baldwin was also without senior All-County point guard Kateylyn Simpson early in the season after she dislocated her kneecap over the summer.

BALDWIN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO