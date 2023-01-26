Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Giant humpback found washed up at Lido Beach Monday morning
A giant male humpback whale was found washed ashore at Lido Beach early Monday morning, according to Nassau County Police. A police spokesman at Mineola headquarters said officers received a call about the whale just before 6 am. Police said the whale appeared to have no wounds or entanglements, but...
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach seeks positive finish
Long Beach came painfully close to putting together its first winning streak of the season, but young New Hyde Park star Maeve Downing had other plans Jan. 24. Downing, an eighth-grader, scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as New Hyde Park outlasted the Marines in overtime, 48-45, in a Nassau Conference A1 girls’ basketball matchup. Her performance offset one of Long Beach’s most balanced scoring efforts of the season with five players producing at least 7 points, led by sophomore Franky DeCicco’s dozen.
Herald Community Newspapers
Woodmere house fire leaves one firefighter injured
A Woodmere house fre injured one firefighter. Nassau County police officers responded to a fire at 539 Derby Ave., on Jan. 29, just before 3:10 a.m. The Woodmere and Lawrence-Cedarhurst fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze. A Lawrence-Cedarhurst firefighter suffered a cut to his face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside ready for stretch run
Uncertainty surrounded the Oceanside girls’ basketball team this season after eight seniors – including four starters – graduated last spring. But instead, thanks to the consistent play of their top scorer and a tenacious defense, the Sailors are thinking playoffs. Oceanside has positioned itself well to snap...
Herald Community Newspapers
Shooting woes plague Freeport
Freeport’s second lengthy win streak of the season came to an end Saturday morning when it was unable to overcome a poor shooting performance against the same Massapequa team that stopped its first hot stretch. Alexa Cirabasi poured in a game-high 20 points and Briana Neary added 13 as...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead in playoff race
The past four seasons for West Hempstead’s boys basketball program have been a struggle with just five wins over that span. This winter though, things have changed for the better as the Rams have surpassed that win total (seven) and are in the playoff conversation in Conference B2. To...
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin (11-1) conquering challenges
The Baldwin girls’ basketball team has found its usual winning form this season after overcoming adversity before the first practice. The Lady Bruins (11-1) lost two starters for the season from last year’s team that reached the state finals including reigning All-State center Dallysshya Moreno and All-Long Island shooting guard Renelle Grannum, who suffered torn ACL tears during the offseason prior to their senior year. Baldwin was also without senior All-County point guard Kateylyn Simpson early in the season after she dislocated her kneecap over the summer.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont stays hot, tops Kennedy
Juggling the lineup has been a constant for Elmont girls’ basketball head coach Pete Lawson, who was forced to make another adjustment prior to last Friday’s Conference A2 clash with Kennedy after leading scorer and rebounder Charlotte Hines went down with an injury in the previous game. However,...
