Union Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Baylor running back Sqwirl Williams heading to Louisiana Tech

Baylor running back Sqwirl Williams heading to Louisiana Tech. Baylor running back Sqwirl Williams heading to Louisiana ….
RUSTON, LA
Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA

