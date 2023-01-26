ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]

Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]

No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]

If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
Jelly Roll Performs for Inmates at the Jail Where He Served Time [Watch]

Jelly Roll is following in the footsteps of country greats like Johnny Cash by performing for inmates, but for the "Son of a Sinner" singer, it's more than just a good deed. As someone who spent time in and out of jail before launching his music career, Jelly Roll is passionate about helping those who are incarcerated, and videos recently shared to TikTok show him putting his commitments into practice.
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]

Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Shania Twain Shines in Striking ‘InStyle’ Cover Shoot [Picture]

Shania Twain is back in a big way in 2023. Her year will include the release of her sixth studio album Queen of Me and her major headlining tour of the same name. Before diving into all the exciting events to come, Twain is appearing on the cover of InStyle's "Everybody's In" special issue, released this month.
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]

After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Went Hunting With Her Boys, and She Regrets It

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Bryan is experiencing hunter's guilt after going with her husband, son and company on a duck hunting trip. Photos and video shared afterward find her navigating mixed emotions. "I killed my first duck today. Not sure how to feel about it," she says as Luke and...
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

