Read full article on original website
Related
Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023. Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists...
Lauren Alaina Just Crushed This Cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ [Watch]
Lauren Alaina has put her vocal chops to one of the most popular songs in the world right now. While warming up for a recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the one-time Idol star opted for an acoustic cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. "I can buy myself...
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Hardy Unleashes ‘Sold Out’ Live During WWE Royal Rumble [Watch]
Hardy let his rock side take center stage on Saturday night (Jan. 28), giving an opening performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Before the matches began in the annual WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) event, the country singer warmed up the crowd with a blazing performance of his song, "Sold Out."
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s Banter Is Back in New Trailer for ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6, and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson's competitive spirits are alive and well in a new promo video for the upcoming season. The two will serve as coaches together for the first time since Clarkson's departure after Season 21, and it seems they're picking up right where they left off.
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]
Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
You’re Dang Right Carrie Underwood Is Baking Sourdough Bread on Her Tour Bus!
Chart-topping country singer, award-winning entertainer, fitness guru and ... mobile baker? Carrie Underwood's skill set knows no bounds, even when she's working with limited resources. The star is currently headed back out on the road for a new leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which is set to resume...
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]
No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Blake Shelton Opens up About Cutting Back on Touring
Blake Shelton is going to have a little more free time on his hands after leaving The Voice, but he'd like even more than that. The singer says he'd like to cut his touring back significantly, like George Strait. Shelton recently took a trip to Sin City to celebrate the...
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]
If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
Jelly Roll Performs for Inmates at the Jail Where He Served Time [Watch]
Jelly Roll is following in the footsteps of country greats like Johnny Cash by performing for inmates, but for the "Son of a Sinner" singer, it's more than just a good deed. As someone who spent time in and out of jail before launching his music career, Jelly Roll is passionate about helping those who are incarcerated, and videos recently shared to TikTok show him putting his commitments into practice.
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Mom Voice’ Is Both Hilarious and Endearing [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is one proud mama! While both of her sons are now officially potty trained, her youngest son, Jacob, was in the middle of his training in 2022. Being a country music sensation, Underwood was not home to witness all of his progress, including the milestone of using the toilet by himself for the first time.
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Shania Twain Shines in Striking ‘InStyle’ Cover Shoot [Picture]
Shania Twain is back in a big way in 2023. Her year will include the release of her sixth studio album Queen of Me and her major headlining tour of the same name. Before diving into all the exciting events to come, Twain is appearing on the cover of InStyle's "Everybody's In" special issue, released this month.
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]
After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
35 Years Ago: Randy Travis’ ‘Always & Forever’ Goes Double Platinum
Thirty-five years ago, on Jan. 29, 1988, Randy Travis achieved a new career milestone: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first double-platinum album, signifying sales in excess of 2 million copies, with his disc Always & Forever. Always & Forever, Travis' sophomore release, came out in...
36 Facts About the 36 Songs on Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen has already released a quarter of his massive new One Thing at a Time album, and he's leaked four additional tracks. You can listen to each those songs right here. The "You Proof" singer's third album is a monster. The 36 tracks feature 49 songwriters, four collaborations and...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Went Hunting With Her Boys, and She Regrets It
Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Bryan is experiencing hunter's guilt after going with her husband, son and company on a duck hunting trip. Photos and video shared afterward find her navigating mixed emotions. "I killed my first duck today. Not sure how to feel about it," she says as Luke and...
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0