Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us just gave us one of the most heart-wrenching episodes of television, and it did it without any of the gore or high-intensity action usually attributed to these post-apocalyptic “zombie” shows. Instead, the episode, titled “Long Long Time” gave us an unexpected love story in the middle of the apocalypse. Diverging from the video game that the show is based on, this episode explores the backstory between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill has been preparing for the apocalypse since before the cordyceps infections. When the apocalypse does come, he is more than thrilled to spend the rest of his life alone in his abandoned, fortified town. That is until Frank, a survivor from Baltimore, comes to his doorstep seeking help. Although Bill initially seems to be a curmudgeon, his loneliness and humanity inevitably get the better of him.

