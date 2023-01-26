Read full article on original website
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Why 'The Last of Us' Episode 3’s Tear-Jerking Song Sounds Familiar and Why It Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us just gave us one of the most heart-wrenching episodes of television, and it did it without any of the gore or high-intensity action usually attributed to these post-apocalyptic “zombie” shows. Instead, the episode, titled “Long Long Time” gave us an unexpected love story in the middle of the apocalypse. Diverging from the video game that the show is based on, this episode explores the backstory between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill has been preparing for the apocalypse since before the cordyceps infections. When the apocalypse does come, he is more than thrilled to spend the rest of his life alone in his abandoned, fortified town. That is until Frank, a survivor from Baltimore, comes to his doorstep seeking help. Although Bill initially seems to be a curmudgeon, his loneliness and humanity inevitably get the better of him.
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Ending Explained: Tragedy and Triumph
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.Teen Wolf: The Movie had quite the reputation to live up to. Not only did it have to continue the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his friends, but it also had to bring them into the modern era and even bid some characters farewell. And for the most part, it seems to have worked as the revival film is Paramount+'s most-watched original movie in the first day of its debut. But per Teen Wolf tradition, tragedy and triumph came in equal measure.
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Emma Myers Thinks Wednesday Should Have a "Season of Singleness"
Wednesday premiered on November 16, 2022, on Netflix and the original series brought us a recreation of the famous character created by Charles Addams. The escapades of Wednesday Addams, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams after she is shipped off to boarding school at Nevermore Academy is worthy of your attention. Jenna Ortega portrays the eponymous Addams teenage daughter who is forced to try and find some kind of common ground with her acquaintances at school. Her roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) is the polar opposite of Wednesday, and despite initial frictions throughout the first season, the pair’s friendship blossomed.
The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence Movie That Totally Missed the Mark
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence have already starred in five films together, and when they do, is usually an Oscar-worthy pairing. The two have collaborated on Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy with all three earning at the very least a nomination for one or both and two wins for Lawrence. So one of the biggest mysteries that still echoes around Hollywood corners is what happened with their romantic period piece entitled Serena?
'The Last of Us': Troy Baker on the Show Changing the Game’s Narrative
The Last of Us is garnering praise from all directions from fans and critics alike and was renewed for a Season 2 ahead of its Episode 3 release. The series has broken the supposed video game adaptation curse by substituting high-octane action sequences that engage a player in the game but do little for a series, with great character studies. With every episode, we get a deeper sense of how is it to live in a post-apocalyptic world. In a new clip, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the original games and is currently hosting The Last of Us podcast, talks about how some new aspects of the show are enriching the IP.
The Best Oscar-Nominated Performances in Unnominated Movies
It takes a lot of passion for a performance to receive a nomination when the film is snubbed in every other category. Four performances joined that club this year with Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Ana De Armas (Blonde), and Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway). To celebrate their achievements, let's look back at the past two decades of other actors who also overcame the odds.
Sparks Fly in Trailer for 'The Power' Series Adaptation
Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for its new series The Power, and it's already electrifying. The new thriller comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, and is an adaptation of Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel of the same name. It follows a group of teenage girls who gain the power of electrocution.
A Brief Guide to the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Shorts
The trickiest categories to predict at the Oscars are the short film categories. With the exception of the oft-nominated Pixar and Disney animated shorts, most audiences tune in to the Oscars having never heard of any of the nominees. So use this recap as an advantage in order to win the Oscar pool and impress friends with your knowledge of the 15 nominated shorts!
The Making of ‘Movie 43’ Is as Unfunny as the Film Itself
Sometimes, movies initially deemed “the worst ever” get reclaimed decades later as secret classics. Ishtar and Heaven’s Gate, for instance, were shorthand for “terrible cinema” in the 1980s but are nowadays considered classics that were wrongly reviled back in the day. Sometimes, though, there’s no glorious reclamation or even just a small but devoted cult following. Some bad movies just remain eternally reviled throughout the ages. There’s just not enough bold creativity within these projects to make them resonate with people, even when there’s a considerable distance from the initial, toxic reception.
'The Mummy': Brendan Fraser Recalls Aftermath of Filming Grueling Action Scenes
Brendan Fraser's career is currently going through something of a renaissance fondly dubbed "Brenaissance," by fans thanks in part to a brilliant leading performance in The Whale for which he has received a few awards including an Academy Award nomination. But before now, Fraser ruled the 90s and early millennium as one of cinema's major action stars. His role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy (1999) established him as a household name and remains one of his most iconic roles to date. It was a hard-won achievement as the actor is now opening up about the scale of physical exertions that the role required and how it took a huge toll on his body long after filming was over.
Anne Hathaway Never Deserved the Hate
It is always both fascinating and disheartening to see which Hollywood icons become the target of backlash for little to know reason as Anne Hathaway has in recent years. While occasionally a poorly-worded comment or a disappointing new project can be enough to seemingly harm someone’s reputation, the Internet often turns its wrath on certain stars simply because they are popular. Anne Hathaway has won an Oscar (for Les Miserables), starred in many acclaimed and successful films, and had a recent comeback in independent films. It’s truly a baffling case in which she never should have gotten the hate in the first place.
'Swamp Thing' Movie Will Explore the Superhero's "Dark Origins"
The DCU will see the return of perhaps its messiest superhero, the humanoid plant monster Swamp Thing, under the reign of James Gunn and Peter Safran. While unveiling their plans for the future of the DC cinematic universe, Safran revealed that Swamp Thing will be getting its own solo film in the near future that will explore the origins of the popular anthropomorphic sludge monster.
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan and Heidi Gardner Reconnect on Weekend Update
Michael B. Jordan is known for many things. He's been in Hollywood since he was a teenager and has a beloved fanbase for his work. However, one of his more prominent roles has been as Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise. And now, with Creed III coming out this March (and with Jordan directing the movie), we're all talking about his role once more. This time though, he reconnected with an old flame, Heidi Gardner's hilarious recurring character, Angel — Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie About Boxing Ever, when Jordan took to Saturday Night Live to host.
