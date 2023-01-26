ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX owes money to Apple, Google, Netflix, Yahoo, and Gisele Bündchen’s charity

By Ben Weiss
 5 days ago
Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the court in New York, on January 3, 2023.

FTX’s 115-page list of creditors reads like an alphabetical accounting of the who’s who of business. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange owes money to Apple, Google, Verizon, Netflix and a slew of companies, including BlackRock, that are fixtures of the Fortune 500.

On Wednesday, lawyers for FTX submitted the long-anticipated inventory of FTX’s debt in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, which only included names of institutions and companies, not individual creditors. In early January, the federal judge overseeing the case, John Dorsey, ruled that the names of individuals to whom FTX owes money would be sealed for three months.

FTX’s high profile creditor list is just the latest update in the legal sprawl that has enveloped the cryptocurrency exchange and its now disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, since his company, once valued at $32 billion, spectacularly collapsed in November.

In addition to the above tech behemoths, FTX also owes money to large airlines, including American, Spirit, and Southwest. Other creditors include the media with The New York Times, VICE, Fox, and CoinDesk among publications listed in the filing. And even universities are on the list, including Stanford, Florida International, and Northeastern.

FTX’s lawyers did not include the amount owed to each of the listed creditors, so the exchange’s debt to each company and institution can potentially be as paltry as unpaid subscription fees. Previous court filings, though, show that FTX owes $3.1 billion to its 50 biggest unsecured creditors, with two customers owed more than $200 million each. This is not to mention the approximately 9.7 million redacted customer names who are also ensnared in FTX’s collapse, according to CoinDesk.

While the names of individual creditors are currently sealed, the new legal filing lists Gisele Bundchen Charitable Giving. Gisele Bündchen is the ex-wife of Tom Brady, who was previously reported to own more than 1.1 million shares in the now-defunct exchange and appeared in the company’s Super Bowl ad.

The founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, is currently awaiting trial for fraud in October at his parents’ home in Palo Alto. In early January, he pled not guilty. Lawyers for FTX’s bankruptcy case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fortune

Fortune

