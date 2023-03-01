John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Esti’s Baby Album: Photos

Their growing family! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared glimpses of their sweetest moments with their second daughter following her January 2023 arrival.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, first became parents after welcoming daughter Luna in 2016 and son Miles in 2018. The cookbook author was pregnant once again in 2020, but she suffered complications that led to the loss of son Jack at 20 weeks.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder has since been candid about copying with Jack's death . "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack," Teigen wrote via Instagram in August 2020. "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. ... We will always love you."

Two years later, Teigen announced that she was beginning the IVF process . She revealed in August 2020 that she and Legend were expecting a rainbow baby.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post at the time. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

She added: "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Legend and Teigen welcomed their second baby girl the following January . "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the former Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote wrote. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

The Utah native later opened up about postpartum life after delivering Esti via C-section.

“Omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in January 2023 alongside a mirror selfie that seemed to feature stains on her black dress.

