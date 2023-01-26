Read full article on original website
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
Sonya Deville Shows Off Brutal Cut She Suffered During WWE Women’s Royal Rumble (Photo)
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view was a good reminder of this for Sonya Deville. The women’s wrestling star took to social media after her performance in the women’s Royal Rumble match, showing off a photo of a nasty cut she suffered during the bout.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
Big News Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW (1/30/2023)
The countdown to WrestleMania begins tonight on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley will make her decision for WrestleMania, according to WWE’s Byron Saxton. Ripley will have the option of facing either SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair or Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Saxton also revealed that “American Nightmare”...
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Gets Laid Out by The Bloodline (Video)
At this year’s Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced off against Kevin Owens in a grudge match. To begin the match, they traded blows, with Owens landing a cannonball in the corner. Owens threw him into the barricade before hitting a floor backsplash. Back in the ring, Reigns took command and slowed things down. Owens fought back before landing a frog splash to the floor off the apron.
Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following The Bloodline Angle at WWE Royal Rumble
Following Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble, fans were left with a few unanswered questions, including what the future holds for Jey Uso in The Bloodline. Jey seemingly confirmed his departure from The Bloodline today in an Instagram post. He simply wrote, “I’m out,” with a red teardrop and an...
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 333 Goes Behind-The-Scenes At AEW’s Jay Briscoe Tribute (Video)
This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 28, 2022, episode number 333 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. This week’s show is dubbed “Reach For The Sky, Boy” and features All...
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.
Michelle McCool Reveals Exactly When WWE Contacted Her About Surprise Return At Royal Rumble
When was the call made from WWE to Michelle McCool to secure her return as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match?. The wife of The Undertaker and the former two-time WWE Divas Champion and two-time WWE Women’s Champion revealed the answer to this question in a new tweet she shared via her official Twitter page on Monday.
Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event
Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
Jake Roberts Reflects on Issues Between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, The Kliq in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke on his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including The Kliq. Here are the highlights:. The Kliq:. “I didn’t fit in. I wasn’t part of The Kliq. I’ve never been a...
Kevin Owens Talks On-Air Chemistry With Sami Zayn, WWE Elimination Chamber Being In Montreal
What does “The Prize Fighter” think of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Saturday, February 18, 2023?. Kevin Owens spoke about this, as well as his chemistry with fellow Montreal native Sami Zayn during a recent My San Antonio interview.
Sami Zayn Reflects on Terrifying WWE Moment
WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke with The Detroit News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Zayn revealed he was scared when he had to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane McMahon jumped off the roof of the Hell in a Cell.
WWE NXT Results – January 31, 2023
The updates continue to filter in regarding what to expect on tonight’s final WWE NXT episode before the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night in North Carolina. Ahead of tonight’s show, which premieres on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside...
Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status
Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE. Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
Sami Zayn Discusses How His Bloodline Storyline Changed After Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
Sami Zayn discussed whether his storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline would have turned out the same way if Triple H hadn’t been in charge of creative during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “I can’t say because I genuinely do not know, but I know before...
