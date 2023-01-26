Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE DONATIONS FOR ROAD REPAIRS
Washington County Commissioners accepted donations to help repair two county roads at their meeting today (Tuesday). The donations came from Apache Corporation in the amount of $50,000 for Sandtown Road in Precinct 4, and from Cooley Construction for $4,933 to fix Randermann Road in Precinct 1. County Engineer Wesley Stolz,...
DJ DANIEL VISITS THE AUSTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
An 11 year old Houston boy that has been diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer made a special visit to the Austin County Sheriff’s Office in Bellville earlier today (Tuesday). Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel always wanted to be a police officer. As a way to raise awareness for childhood...
SHOOTINGS IN NAVASOTA, BEDIAS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Authorities in Grimes County are investigating two Monday afternoon shootings. The first shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on County Road 117 near Highway 90 in Bedias. One person was shot and was hospitalized in Bryan. The victim’s condition was believed to be stable. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office...
FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT
The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD DISCUSSION ON NOISE ORDINANCE
Discussion on the City of Brenham’s noise ordinance will lead Thursday’s meeting of the Brenham City Council. A work session will be held for councilmembers to review several aspects of the noise ordinance. Those include how the ordinance should account for noise created by traffic; how it addresses noises that are considered annoying but are still under applicable decibel limits; what noise standard should be applied when neighboring properties are in two different zoning districts; and what steps need to be taken to protect music tourism and Brenham’s “Music Friendly Community” designation.
KELVIN RAVEN SEEKING ANOTHER TERM ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A longtime member of the Brenham Police Department is running for re-election to the Brenham School Board. Lt. Kelvin Raven was first elected as a trustee in 2015. Born in Brenham, he has served for 26 years with the Brenham Police Department, including 14 years as a School Resource Officer. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2019.
WEDNESDAY CLOSURES FOR SCHOOLS, OFFICES
In addition to Brenham and Burton schools and Blinn College, school districts and offices around the area are closing on Wednesday. School closures and delays announced for Wednesday include:. La Grange ISD. Round Top-Carmine ISD. Giddings ISD. Bellville ISD. Sealy ISD (two-hour delayed start) The Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity...
INTOXICATION ARREST OF A BURTON MAN
An intoxication arrest was made on a Burton man early Sunday morning. Brenham Police report that early Sunday at 12:45, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with Eric Blum, 52 of Burton, in the 100 block of East Main Street. Blum was found to be intoxicated to the point that he posed a dangers to himself and or others and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication. Police noted that if not taken into custody Blum had access to a vehicle and was called in on by a business earlier in the evening for being intoxicated. Blum was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
TWO CONTESTED RACES ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A second seat on the Brenham School Board will have at least two candidates during this spring’s board election. Archer Archer has filed for the position currently held by Dr. Michael Altman, who is running for re-election. Archer has cerebral palsy and is the founder of Archer’s Challenge, a nonprofit raising money and awareness for people with disabilities. He is a member of the Brenham Elks Lodge and served on both Brenham ISD bond planning committees.
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BURLESON CO. TO CONTINUE RECYCLING PROGRAM
Burleson County’s recycling initiative will continue after a well-received pilot program. At a meeting last week, county commissioners unanimously voted to keep the recycling services at the county’s four precinct collection stations. The recycling program began in November through a pilot grant through the Brazos Valley Council of...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 30, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
NO CLASSES WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM & BURTON ISDs, BLINN COLLEGE
Brenham and Burton ISDs and Blinn College will not hold classes tomorrow (Wednesday) due to winter weather conditions. In a statement this (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham ISD said it is cancelling all after-school activities today and will close all district campuses and offices tomorrow. Burton ISD will also not have school...
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT, ANIMAL SERVICES
The Brenham Fire Department and Brenham Animal Services will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Fire Chief Roger Williams and Fire Marshal Steven Loving will be in studio to visit with KWHI, along with Che Kamani and Meagan Beamon of Brenham Animal Services. Community Corner can be...
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
BURLESON COUNTY GO TEXAN FUNDRAISER THIS WEEKEND
The Burleson County Go Texan Association is holding their annual scholarship fundraiser in Caldwell this weekend. The fundraiser is being held Saturday at the BCFA Event Center, which is the old Caldwell SPJST Hall. The doors are scheduled to open at 7pm. Tickets are $10 each. Proceeds from the event...
SCHOOL, OFFICE CLOSURES FOR WINTER WEATHER
Several area schools have announced closures today (Tuesday) due to the winter weather. Campuses in Caldwell, Somerville and Snook ISDs are all closed today, as are schools in Giddings, Dime Box and La Grange ISDs. All Burleson County offices are closed today as well. Anyone needing to pay property taxes...
