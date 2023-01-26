Local residents and officials Sunday afternoon popped into the Wayland VFW to wish retiring Mayor Tim Bala well after he concluded 14 years of service as the city’s chief executive. Bala was elected in 2008 and served seven, two-year terms, making him longest serving mayor since Wayland became a city in 1967. Other mayors have been Phillip Reno, Marshall Towne, Donald Shafer, Linden Anderson, Michael DeWeerd, David Miller and Burrell Stein. He is succeeded by Jennifer Antel, Wayland first female mayor.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO