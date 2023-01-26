Read full article on original website
Related
townbroadcast.com
Wayland boys take out Ottawa Hills on the lanes
The Wayland High School varsity boys’ bowling team took out Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills Monday by a 22-8 count. Ottawa rolled its highest baker game of the year with a 190 game to Wayland’s subpar 119. “I wasn’t worried and knew we would come back and that we...
townbroadcast.com
Wayland bids fond farewell to its longest serving mayor
Local residents and officials Sunday afternoon popped into the Wayland VFW to wish retiring Mayor Tim Bala well after he concluded 14 years of service as the city’s chief executive. Bala was elected in 2008 and served seven, two-year terms, making him longest serving mayor since Wayland became a city in 1967. Other mayors have been Phillip Reno, Marshall Towne, Donald Shafer, Linden Anderson, Michael DeWeerd, David Miller and Burrell Stein. He is succeeded by Jennifer Antel, Wayland first female mayor.
townbroadcast.com
Wayland FD quickly puts out a rural home blaze
The Wayland Fire Department was summoned Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling in Wayland Township. Upon first arriving, crew members reported heavy smoke with fire coming from the rear area of the residence. Personnel quickly deployed hose lines to make an interior attack and was able to quickly extinguish the fire.
townbroadcast.com
‘Hopkins Got Talent’ contest Feb. 4 has been canceled
The “Hopkins Got Talent” competition scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, has been canceled. Contest Director Jacob Oaster sent a district-wide e-mail stating, “Unfortunately, due to low turnout (of registrations) this year, the Hopkins Vocal Music Boosters (the group that hosts HGT) have regrettably decided to cancel the competition. There ended up being less than the required number of acts to hold the show this year.”
townbroadcast.com
Ex-Wildcat, Viking stars lead Cornerstone in loss
Wayland High School graduate Stephanie Ainsworth, sophomore center at Cornerstone University, scored a collegiate career high 30 points Saturday, but her team lost 85-81 to Rochester. Ainsworth once scored 40 points during her prep career at Wayland, tying her with Presley Hudson and Angie Farmer for the school record for...
townbroadcast.com
Vikings now 10-4 overall after Saugatuck road win
The Hopkins boys’ varsity basketball team scored a non-league victory on the road Tuesday night with a 56-29 decision at Saugatuck. The Lady Vikings, however, fell 32-25 in a defensive struggle at Allendale and saw their overall record fall to 10-4. The winners grabbed a 9-2 lead in the...
Comments / 0