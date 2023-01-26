Read full article on original website
Related
Time To Fill Downtown Yakima With Your Art
Calling all artists in Yakima. The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for artists who want to display art in downtown Yakima. The commission is hoping for applications for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. Get your art ready and fill out an application deadlines approaching. The deadline for artists...
Crime that bad? Amazing Spider-Man Seems Paranoid Walking on Yakima Ave.
I saw these pictures, and I couldn’t help it. I started singing! “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. He walks the street, Yakima Ave, looks over his shoulder, cover’s his @$$, watch out YAKIMA! Here comes the Spider-Man.” I started to make a 2nd verse, but then my wife told me to shut up (rightfully so).
Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre and ‘The Book of Will’. Want Tickets?
The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
Help Celebrate with These Amazing Local-Area YouTube Channels
There's a lot of talent on YouTube. So many of today's mega-stars and people your kids look up to are being discovered on YouTube by just having fun. I mean, after all, it's free to start and host your own YouTube channel. Many do it now as a full-time job through sponsorships and endorsements.
Next Time You’re at MOD Pizza, You’re Safe to Get the Hot Honey
Last night I attended the MOD Pizza takeover along with Eisenhower High School for their Mr. Ike pageant. It was a wonderful turn out. Thank you everyone who attended. I never need a reason to visit MOD Pizza as I'm a fan to begin with but anytime I can eat delicious food with cool people and it helps support our local area people through fundraising efforts, I'm all for it.
Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February
I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
More Pain At The Pump in Yakima As Gas Prices Rise
Gas prices are up again this week along with everything else including grocery prices. Officials at GasBuddy say the statewide average is $4.12 cents a gallon. But if you're in eastern and central Washington you're paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon. Prices are up 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week.
Distracted Teens Need To Put Down The Phone and Drive
Distracted driving is a big problem in Yakima and in the state of Washington. January is National Teen Driving Awareness Month and officials at US Cellular are passing along tips for teens and parents about how to stay safe while driving with a phone. They say nearly 1 in 10 drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group. Authorities in the state say if you follow the tips you could save your life or the life of another driver.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Watch Your Speed Yakima Officers Watching Your Driving
If you don't speed and follow all traffic laws it's likely you haven't been stopped by a Yakima Police Officer during the ongoing emphasis patrol in the city. During the past 6 months Yakima police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations and the emphasis patrols continue.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0