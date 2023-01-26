Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Update: Overnight closure of I-26 rescheduled due to weather
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (1-31-2023) - A North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) spokesperson says the closure of a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 26 is postponed to Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather. -- Another overnight closure is set to take place on Interstate 26 in Western North...
WXII 12
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Highway 21 in Wilkes County
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — An tractor-trailer overturned in Wilkes County, closing part of Highway 21 Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Elkin Mountain around 11 a.m. · 'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence. · Winston-Salem man killed after parking lot...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Fundraiser For Yancey History Museum Projects
The first fundraiser that begins a campaign to make major repairs to the museum house overseen by Yancey History Association will be held at Burnsville Wine located at 525 W. Main Street in Burnsville on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. The reception includes a nice selection of wines for tasting, along with shrimp and grits, and other hors d’oeuvres.
USGS: Earthquake felt near Tennessee-North Carolina border
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Ashe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina border Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:09 a.m. near the South Fork New River, close to the Fleetwood area. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of about 2.4 miles. As […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/22 – 1/29/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) William Michael Dryer, 43 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Dryer for misdemeanor failure to appear in court on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued $3,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
WXII 12
Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week
Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
WLOS.com
Charges upgraded for two suspects in Haywood County murder investigation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A mother and son in Haywood County are facing additional charges in an ongoing homicide investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 30 that a county Grandy Jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, of Canton, North Carolina for First-Degree Murder and on Jeanie Bolden, 57, of Canton, North Carolina for Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Murder.
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
3:16 Foster Ministry’s Foster Closet
Cindy Williams of 3:16 Foster Ministry has opened a Foster closet for Yancey County and surrounding counties. This is a nonprofit closet and anything that anyone can donate would be so much appreciated from a tote to store items in, to diapers for a baby. New or gently used clothing in all sizes would be wonderful! Personal care items also. She is willing to meet and pick up anything you can donate. She has a storage locker where items will be stored and distributed as needed. Contact Cindy at 208-2144 or at 3:16 Foster Ministry on Facebook.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
WYFF4.com
Mother, grandfather charged after 2 children left alone die in NC house fire, authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and grandfather of two childrenwho died in a North Carolina house fire have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to Lieutenant Detective J.R. Upton with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. A citizen driving by the home on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
WLOS.com
'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months. One cold, "Code Purple" night, she checked into ABCCM's Transformation Village looking for a warm, safe place to rest. During Code Purple nights, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
860wacb.com
Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated
On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
FOX Carolina
McDowell Co. Officials: Suspect now in custody following armed robbery
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is now in custody after an armed robbery. According to police, 36-year-old Walter Raleigh Williamson robbed a BP gas station on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Spartanburg County. Police said the robbery happened on I-26 and Asheville...
