Cindy Williams of 3:16 Foster Ministry has opened a Foster closet for Yancey County and surrounding counties. This is a nonprofit closet and anything that anyone can donate would be so much appreciated from a tote to store items in, to diapers for a baby. New or gently used clothing in all sizes would be wonderful! Personal care items also. She is willing to meet and pick up anything you can donate. She has a storage locker where items will be stored and distributed as needed. Contact Cindy at 208-2144 or at 3:16 Foster Ministry on Facebook.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO