Mitchell County, NC

WLOS.com

Update: Overnight closure of I-26 rescheduled due to weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (1-31-2023) - A North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) spokesperson says the closure of a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 26 is postponed to Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather. -- Another overnight closure is set to take place on Interstate 26 in Western North...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Fundraiser For Yancey History Museum Projects

The first fundraiser that begins a campaign to make major repairs to the museum house overseen by Yancey History Association will be held at Burnsville Wine located at 525 W. Main Street in Burnsville on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. The reception includes a nice selection of wines for tasting, along with shrimp and grits, and other hors d’oeuvres.
BURNSVILLE, NC
WJHL

USGS: Earthquake felt near Tennessee-North Carolina border

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Ashe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina border Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:09 a.m. near the South Fork New River, close to the Fleetwood area. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of about 2.4 miles. As […]
ASHE COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/22 – 1/29/23

(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) William Michael Dryer, 43 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Dryer for misdemeanor failure to appear in court on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued $3,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week

Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
BOONE, NC
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for two suspects in Haywood County murder investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A mother and son in Haywood County are facing additional charges in an ongoing homicide investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 30 that a county Grandy Jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, of Canton, North Carolina for First-Degree Murder and on Jeanie Bolden, 57, of Canton, North Carolina for Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Murder.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

3:16 Foster Ministry’s Foster Closet

Cindy Williams of 3:16 Foster Ministry has opened a Foster closet for Yancey County and surrounding counties. This is a nonprofit closet and anything that anyone can donate would be so much appreciated from a tote to store items in, to diapers for a baby. New or gently used clothing in all sizes would be wonderful! Personal care items also. She is willing to meet and pick up anything you can donate. She has a storage locker where items will be stored and distributed as needed. Contact Cindy at 208-2144 or at 3:16 Foster Ministry on Facebook.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
WLOS.com

'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months. One cold, "Code Purple" night, she checked into ABCCM's Transformation Village looking for a warm, safe place to rest. During Code Purple nights, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated

On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

