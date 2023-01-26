Meet Roxy, Habersham County’s newest K-9 officer

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office has a new ‘paw’tner in town and she’s already sniffing out crime!

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K-9 Roxy to its squad.

The department says Roxy and her handler Sgt. Eugene Kemp spends most of their time at the Habersham County Courthouse.

The duo is part of the Explosive Ordinance Detention Team for Georgia Emergency Management (GEMA) and Homeland Security.

According to the courthouse, the pair trains 16 hours a month to meet and obtain their required standards.

Roxy is trained to sniff out explosives and gun-related evidence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Roxy and Kemp work alongside federal, state, and local officials to search for explosives and guns. They also help guard public events, schools, and federal buildings from explosives that may be in those locations.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group