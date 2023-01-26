Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin’ Hotdish Food Truck
DULUTH, Minn. — “Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it’s cold and it’s comforting,” said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin’ Hotdish. The Haulin’ Hotdish Food...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
FOX 21 Online
Enjoying The Winter Weather In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — Living in the Northland, we can whine about the weather, or get out and enjoy it!. So why not take the dogs for a walk in these sunny–though bone-chilling temperatures. Lauren Hendricks and her sister were out at Canal Park this morning with dogs Boo and Song. Neither the dogs nor owners were bothered by the cold. Song actually has a sibling running in the Beargrease. You might even say the foursome was singing the weather’s praises.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
FOX 21 Online
Mom And Two Daughters Escape Lincoln Park House Fire, One Dog Found Deceased
DULUTH, Minn. — A mother and her two daughters escaped a fire that broke out in their home early Sunday morning that claimed the life of their dog, according to the Duluth Fire Department. The DFD was called out to a home on fire on the 3200-block of Restormel...
FOX 21 Online
Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers
DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
FOX 21 Online
Wasabi Restaurant In Superior Destroyed By Fire; Owners: ‘We Will Be Back’
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Wasabi Restaurant building was declared a complete loss after an early Monday morning structure fire, according to the Superior Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Avenue at 12:27 am. First arriving fire crews found heavy smoke...
FOX 21 Online
Port of Duluth-Superior Shipping Season Report
Duluth, Minn.– The Port of Duluth- Superior had a very good January, the best since 20-10 -with slightly more than a million and a third short tons went out of the port. However, the total for the navigation season was down 7.6 percent compared to 20-21 For the entire season, more than 30 million short tons left or came into the port. 19 million tons of that was Iron Ore.
FOX 21 Online
Man Arrested After Making Threats To Shoot At Duluth Airport
DULUTH, Minn. — A man is behind bars after making threats to shoot at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning. The Duluth Police Department says the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. when a 51-year-old man from Virginia was supposedly suffering from a mental health issue and making threats to shoot.
FOX 21 Online
Cars Shot At With Birdshot Pellets In Two Duluth Neighborhoods
DULUTH, Minn. — Some Duluth residents discovered their cars were shot at while they were sleeping on Sunday. Duluth police first got a call in about this on Sunday at 9:30 in the morning, but they believe the vandal or vandals struck the Morgan Park neighborhood around 3 a.m.
FOX 21 Online
SUPERIOR FIRE DEPT: Wasabi Restaurant Deemed Total Loss After Structure Fire
SUPERIOR, WI. — The Wasabi Restaurant building was declared a complete loss after early Monday morning structure fire, according to the Superior Fire Department. In a press release from the Superior Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Ave. in Superior at 12:27 am.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Candy Company Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day
Duluth, Minn. — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re in the business of selling favorite gifts, like candy, the hard work is on. That’s the case at Duluth Candy Company on East Superior Street. The staff is creating all types...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Down to #7 in USCHO Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team was cooled off a bit over the weekend as the 3rd ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers took both contests from the Bulldogs. Even with the two losses, not much of a fall for UMD. Just one spot as they are now ranked 7th in the country.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey’s 11 Goals Lift Bulldogs to Series Sweep Over No. 1 St. Cloud State
DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD men’s hockey team earned the series sweep over No.1 St. Cloud State, posting eleven goals over the two games. On Friday, the Bulldogs took advantage of the Huskies seven penalties that resulted in four power-play goals. Freshman Ben Steeves also finished the night with a hat-trick, in the 5-3 victory.
Comments / 0