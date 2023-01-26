Read full article on original website
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
One Green Planet
Stanford Scientists Warn Civilization As We Know Will End in the Next Few Decades
On the first day of 2023, Stanford scientists went on the program “60 Minutes” to discuss the global mass extinction crisis with CBS’ Scott Pelley. The scientists, unfortunately, did not have good news. Scientists from Stanford University warned that civilization as we know it will end in the next few decades.
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
A new study has discovered the best places to be during a nuclear attack.
Being caught in a nuclear explosion is one of the worst possible fates anyone can imagine. The radiation poses a significant health risk even at a distance since anything too close to it rapidly vaporizes. Away from “ground zero,” the blast wave produced by the explosion, which can create airspeeds...
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
