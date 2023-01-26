Read full article on original website
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
NoMad becomes one of New York City's hottest neighborhoods
The Flatiron Nomad Association Business Improvement District has been refurbishing the neighborhood.
Bed-Stuy fire destroys smoke shop, convenience store
Fire officials say that the shop on Broadway burst into flames just after 10 a.m., and that the flames even managed to impact nearby stores and an apartment building.
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms Fairfield store, 3 other Connecticut locations closing
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, the national home furnishing chain confirmed Tuesday. Customers of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield say the store had posted signage in their windows on Monday which read “store closing.”. A customer sent News 12 a photo of the front...
Long Island Restaurant Week: Casa Rustica, Cena, Ruvo
Today we're taking you to some great spots -- with tasty Italian dishes!
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location
Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
News 12
Sewer director: Residents should not be affected by water main break in Newark
A large water main broke in Newark Tuesday morning on Littleton and South Orange avenues. News 12 New Jersey’s Lauren Due was across the street from University Hospital where at least 6 inches of water was seen rushing down the street, along Bergen Street. One Newark resident said he...
News 12
Construction worker seriously injured after falling 50 feet from Devon Bridge in Stratford
A construction worker was seriously injured when she fell nearly 50 feet from the Devon Bridge and landed on a barge below, firefighters say. Stratford firefighters says the 55-year-old woman fell through a hole in the Devon Bridge around 8 a.m. Tuesday. They say the bridge is currently under repairs...
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn
The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
'Something really special.' Brentwood bakery owner donates $3,000 for cheerleaders' trip to nationals
Campbell's Bakery Owner Gregory Napolitano saw the News 12 story about the team's fundraising efforts and felt the need to help.
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
Police: 2 Brooklyn robberies occur within hours of each other, suspects wanted
The NYPD is investigating two separate robberies that took place within a few hours of one another in Brooklyn.
5 families displaced after truck crashes into Norwalk condo complex
The crash happened Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condo complex on Hamilton Avenue.
Officials: Whale dies after washing ashore at Lido Beach
According to officials, the whale is an adult male about 30 to 35 feet long.
News 12
Police: Man was intoxicated when crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex
Several families are displaced after a man crashed a pickup truck into a condominium complex in Norwalk, police say. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condominium complex on Hamilton Avenue. Police say the collision caused structural damage to the two-story condominium, which contains five apartments.
Police: Pedestrian struck on Hallock Landing Road in Rocky Point
Police say it happened Monday at 9:30 p.m. on Hallock Landing Road near Rocky-Point Yaphank Road.
News 12
Garden City Middle School safe following noncredible threat Monday
Students and staff are safe following a threat at a Nassau school. Garden City school officials say they became aware of a potential threat against Garden City Middle School Monday. They say police were called immediately and all students were evacuated. Following an investigation, police deemed the threat noncredible and...
Families of those buried in Tinton Falls’ Ruffin Cemetery accuse operators of fraud and deceit
A small 200-year-old family cemetery in Tinton Falls had few burials for decades. But it's suddenly filling with the remains of hundreds of people from New York City and Long Island.
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
Fire officials: Flames at Jamaican restaurant in Yonkers may have been arson
They say the fire started in the kitchen of a Jamaican restaurant located in the building on New School Street.
Peekskill neighborhood on edge after deadly daylight shooting
When investigators arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds.
