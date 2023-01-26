ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

News 12

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location

Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
ELMSFORD, NY
News 12

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn

The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man was intoxicated when crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex

Several families are displaced after a man crashed a pickup truck into a condominium complex in Norwalk, police say. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condominium complex on Hamilton Avenue. Police say the collision caused structural damage to the two-story condominium, which contains five apartments.
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Garden City Middle School safe following noncredible threat Monday

Students and staff are safe following a threat at a Nassau school. Garden City school officials say they became aware of a potential threat against Garden City Middle School Monday. They say police were called immediately and all students were evacuated. Following an investigation, police deemed the threat noncredible and...
GARDEN CITY, NY

