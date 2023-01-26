The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its return this weekend, February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville. This year’s keynote speakers are Aerin Lauder of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO