Smyrna, TN

Nashville Parent

Submit Entries to 54th Nashville Film Festival

The 54th Nashville Film Festival, a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, will take place at several of Nashville’s premier arts venues with film screenings, industry panels, social events and live music, September 28 – October 4, 2023. The Nashville Film Festival presents more than 125 film...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Enter Our Romantic Couples Massage Giveaway

Need a couples massage? Who doesn’t. Enter to win this special “COUPLES PEACE” spa package from A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa (located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108 in Franklin). Couples massage includes:. A Swedish massage in a luxurious couples suite. A pampering pedicure...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Antiques & Garden Show Returns this Weekend

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its return this weekend, February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville. This year’s keynote speakers are Aerin Lauder of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Broadway Production of ‘Into the Woods’ to Stop in Nashville

The acclaimed and beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning Into the Woods will play an exclusive engagement of eight performances at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall on May 23 – 28. Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

MTSU Celebrates Black History Month in 2023

Celebrate and learn this February when Middle Tennessee State University marks Black History Month 2023 with films, awards, fashion, music, panel discussions and talks with famed philosopher Cornel West and author, activist, educator and daughter of Malcom X Ilyasah Shabazz. African-American Life. Ninety-seven years after the Association for the Study...
MURFREESBORO, TN

