ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, time and how to watch in UK and USA

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jIDc_0kSG80xj00

Super Bowl 2023 is almost here as the NFL playoffs come to a thrilling conclusion.

After a thrilling conference championship Sunday , the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the last two teams standing and will meet in the annual showpiece.

It promises to be a fascinating match to follow the drama of the Los Angeles Rams edging out the Bengals last year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Alongside the big game, there is the halftime show to look forward to as sport and pop culture come together for one of the year’s most anticipated events.

Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII:

When and where is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, 12 February.

The kick-off time is 4:30pm local time (MST) and 11:30pm (GMT) in the UK, with the game concluding in the early hours of Monday, 13 February in the UK.

The game will be played in Glendale, Arizona at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.

In terms of the Super Bowl timeline, the fast half should conclude between 6pm and 6:30pm (MST) - 1am and 1:30am GMT. The fourth quarter will therefore start at approximately 7:30pm (MST) - 2:30am (GMT) - with the game concluding at approximately 10pm (MST) - 3:30am (GMT) - provided there is no overtime. Only one Super Bowl has ever gone to overtime, when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Super Bowl LI in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ul0QO_0kSG80xj00

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs got revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game after falling to their opponents at the same stage last year, while the Eagles produced a commanding showing to beat the stricken San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC.

How can I watch and stream Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl will air live in the UK on ITV 1 and Sky Sports.

You can live stream the game via ITVX, or alternatively subscribe to NOW TV or NFL Game Pass.

The game will be live on Fox in the United States or streamed live on Fox’s official website , provided you have your TV login information to hand.

Other streaming outlets, which include Fox as part of their package, include: Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month), YouTube TV ($55 per month), fubo TV ($75 per month after a 7-day free trial) and Sling ($20 for your first month).

Super Bowl 2023 odds

We’ll update the odds and various markets as they come out, including the highly popular player prop markets.

But there are various markets already open, so let’s dive in - all odds via Betfair .

Super Bowl 2023 winner

  • Philadelphia Eagles 3/4
  • Kansas City Chiefs 11/10

Super Bowl 2023 MVP

  • Jalen Hurts EVS
  • Patrick Mahomes 6/5
  • Travis Kelce 10/1
  • AJ Brown 11/1
  • Devonta Smith 20/1
  • Miles Sanders 25/1
  • Haason Reddick 40/1
  • Jerick McKinnon 40/1
  • Isiah Pacheco 40/1
  • Darius Slay 40/1
  • Chris Jones 40/1

Super Bowl Handicap

  • Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 9/10
  • Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 9/10

Super Bowl Total Points

  • Over/Under 49.5

Super Bowl 2023 coin toss

  • Heads 10/11
  • Tails 10/11

Super Bowl 2023 winning Gatorade shower colour

  • Orange 9/4
  • Clear 5/2
  • Blue 3/1
  • Yellow/Green 3/1
  • Purple 11/2
  • Red/Pink 8/1

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which has changed its title sponsor from Pepsi to Apple Music this year.

Rihanna follows last year’s hip-hop theme with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak, with The Weeknd and Jennifer Lopez/Shakira preceding them.

With the game starting at 4:30pm (MST) - 11:30pm GMT - we can expect the halftime show to kick off between 6pm and 6:30pm (MST) - 1am and 1:30am GMT.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Country star Chris Stapleton would perform the United States national anthem at Super Bowl LVII.

It is one of the most anticipated moments of the Super Bowl, given its cultural significance, while also emerging as a large market in the gambling industry as punters predict the exact length each artist performs. So start your research now on how Stapleton usually performs.

It extends a trend of country singers singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl after Mickey Guyton performed in 2022.

Babyface will sing “America The Beautiful” while Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Opening spread, betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKRC

Die-hard Bengals fans greet players as they return to Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals returned to Cincinnati in the early morning hours Monday after their heartbreaking loss in the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Some dedicated fans still showed up to Paycor Stadium overnight in the rain to welcome the team home. They waived and cheered as the players...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl how to watch, live stream: Time, TV channel, location, Super Bowl 57 odds for Chiefs, Eagles

Whether you tune in for the actual game, the commercials or the halftime show, there's a pretty good chance you will likely be watching Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2022, the most viewed television broadcast was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, attracting 99.2 million viewers. That is just under a third of the United States population.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy