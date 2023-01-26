ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay shooting eyewitness: Alleged gunman Chunli Zhao 'was laughing'

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnEKa_0kSFeR0P00

Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect says he was bullied at job in television interview 02:37

HALF MOON BAY -- It was hard for Erlin Ortiz and her sister, Miriam Ortiz, to believe the horror that was unfolding in front of their eyes.

The sisters pack mushrooms at the California Terra Gardens farm where alleged mass shooter Chunli Zhao is accused of killing four people.

They were sitting in their car after their shift when they saw Zhao, who was about 40 feet away, pull a gun from a backpack, shout something in Mandarin to a fellow Chinese farmworker and then shoot the man, they told the Bay Area News Group .

Zhao then shot a second worker, and gunned down the first worker who had gotten to his feet and tried to run away, Erlin Ortiz said.

"He was super red and very angry," she said of Zhao.

Shocked and horrified, Miriam Ortiz's husband, who was behind the wheel, started the car and prepared to drive away.

Zhao turned to look at them, then hopped onto a forklift and headed toward an encampment on the farm where he and the sisters lived. His demeanor had changed, they said.

"He was laughing, he was smiling," Erlin Ortiz said. "We saw him get on the forklift, and when he turned to see us, he was making fun of the situation."

Erlin Ortiz said Zhao, who grew onions for himself and his wife in a little garden plot, would wave and greet them but always seemed serious.

In a jailhouse interview Thursday, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao told a Bay Area NBC news reporter he wasn't in his right mind when he walked into the Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where he worked Monday as be began his killing spree.

Zhao told the television station he had been bullied worked long hours at the farms and his complaints were ignored.

A spokesperson for California Terra Garden confirmed Zhao lived on the property with his wife, but said the farm had no knowledge of any bullying complaints.

Zhao spoke in Mandarin with the television station reporter during a 15-minute interview at a county jail in Redwood City. Zhao said he has been in the U.S. for 11 years and has a green card. He said he has a 40-year-old daughter in China and lived with his wife in Half Moon Bay.

Zhao told the station he bought the gun used in the killings in 2021 and didn't run into any obstacles when making the purchase. He was planning to turn himself in to authorities when he was spotted by deputies who arrested him Monday.

CALIFORNIA MASS SHOOTINGS

Chunli, 66, made his first court appearance Wednesday.  He is charged with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. The enhancements to the charges make him eligible for the death sentence or life in prison without parole.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, who handled Wednesday's hearing personally, said the Half Moon Bay mass shooting was the largest in San Mateo County's history. As for the shooting investigation, there were several new pieces of information passed along.

"There was a note inside the car," Wagstaffe said. "We're not revealing that at this point. "The question was whether there is any evidence of a copycat of Monterey Park. We believe the answer is no. Not just simply we're not sure. We believe the answer is no.."

Wagstaffe went on to say his office believes that they know a motive in the shooting, but he wouldn't divulge that, saying the focus now is on the prosecution and keeping the details out of the public eye to ensure a fair trial.

HOW TO HELP:

The Farmworker Caravan , an organization that has been conducting a relief drive to provide support for farm workers impacted by recent flooding and the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, is asking for donations and volunteers to help with their efforts. More information and a sign-up page are available online here .

For more information on how to help the Half Moon Bay farming community, visit ALAS (Ayudando a Latinos a Soñar) at their website alasdreams.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s Asian community mourns shooting victims

San Jose residents held a candlelight vigil over the weekend to remember those killed in recent mass shootings across the state. About 40 people gathered at City Hall Sunday night to honor these individuals, many Asian Americans, killed in mass shootings last week in East Oakland, Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, a community outside... The post San Jose’s Asian community mourns shooting victims appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Half Moon Bay shooting suspect angered by bill from on-site accident

SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County District Attorney on Friday confirmed a report that the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect claimed the incident stemmed from his anger over a $100 equipment bill.The suspect, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, was arrested and charged with fatally shooting seven people at two Half Moon Bay area farms Monday afternoon. The victims who died have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38.  An eighth victim, Pedro Romero Perez, was critically...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man who drove Tesla over Highway 1 cliff charged with attempting to kill his family

REDWOOD CITY -- A man who allegedly drove his Tesla off a San Mateo County cliff near Devil's Slide with his family inside was formally charged Monday with three counts of attempted homicide, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe made the announcement in the case that has had several twists and turns since the January 2nd crash.Dharmesh A. Patel, his 41-year-old wife, the couple's 7-year-old daughter, and 4-year-old son somehow all miraculously survived the plunge down a 250-foot oceanside cliff south of Pacifica that left the Tesla a pile of twisted metal on the...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year

One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Will Kohler

COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.

The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing. The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
Law & Crime

Hells Angels Member Indicted After Bloody Clubhouse Beating

A 55-year-old reputed member of the Hells Angels has been indicted in connection with a brutal beating of two other members at a Northern California clubhouse for violating club rules, federal prosecutors said this week. Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon in possession of...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy