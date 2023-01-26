Victim Identified In Monday Night Stabbing In OKC

Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue.

OCPD said that night, investigators were called to the scene at a convenience store parking lot in the area. The victim, 31-year-old Javier Ortiz, was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said they learned there was an altercation between Ortiz and another that led to the stabbing.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages, and no arrests have been made, according to OCPD.

Officers said anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line (405) 297-1200.