Barbecue flavor coming to ‘fill a void’ in downtown Gainesville

A sign hangs in the window Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, on the Walton Jackson Building in downtown Gainesville announcing North Georgia BBQ opening soon at the former Midland Station location. - photo by Scott Rogers

Downtown Gainesville’s dining options are expanding once again, this time with barbecue.

North Georgia BBQ is slated to open its third location — with the others operating in Cleveland and Dahlonega — inside the Walton Jackson Building sometime this year, according to North Georgia BBQ co-owner Matt Harper.

The space, located at the intersection of Green and Washington streets since 1936, has been on Harper’s radar for some time, he said.

After interior construction, exterior cleaning and window replacements are complete, Harper is hopeful to open to customers by March of this year.

“Hopefully we’ll swing a hammer real soon,” Harper said. “I didn’t want to open and have to close my doors because of construction,” he said on the reason why he was fine with delaying the opening this month. “We are going to do it slow and right,” he said.

The restaurant sits next door to Against The Clock and across from The National, a mixed-use project. Though North Georgia BBQ isn’t considered part of The National, Harper said he’s “proud to be associated with the project.”

When asked why he decided to expand into downtown Gainesville, Harper, who was raised in the area, said, “It’s just rich in history and just the nostalgia of being downtown and being a part of that.”

According to Harper, the restaurant’s dining room will seat 127 and feature a full bar. He plans to be open daily to satisfy late-night diner’s needs on the square.

“What I’m looking to do is … fill a void where other (businesses) around the square aren’t open, especially on Sundays and Mondays,” Harper said. “We are a spot that people can get in fast, so a lot of your courthouse workers and folks that only have 30 minutes can get in and out of our place.”

The menu at the Gainesville location will have the same menu as its Cleveland and Dahlonega counterparts. Offerings include the signature Pig Melt — a grilled cheese sandwich filled with chopped pork — and other sandwiches, barbecue plates, stews, smoked wings and traditional barbecue sides such as baked beans, macaroni and cheese and potato salad.

North Georgia BBQ will be hiring for all positions, according to Harper, who said he will be bringing in members of the other locations’ management teams to help get things started.