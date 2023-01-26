Henrico names new director of Recreation and Parks

T. John Zannino

T. John Zannino has been appointed director of the Henrico County Division of Recreation and Parks, effective Jan. 28.

He has served as an assistant director of the division since its leadership was restructured last spring. He joined the division in 2007 as a recreation coordinator and later served as an assistant director of the Recreation Services Division. During his tenure, Zannino has operated the Henrico Theatre, enhanced the Red, White & Lights community celebration of Independence Day and strengthened community engagement through the use of social media and the creation of the division’s app.

The Division of Recreation and Parks manages 4,500 acres of developed and undeveloped parkland, more than 100 recreational buildings and a variety of programs and special events that are designed to promote a high quality of life in Henrico. The division’s programs, services and other offerings cater to all ages and encourage participation and interest in sports, recreation, therapeutics, nature, historic preservation and cultural arts.

The division has an approved staff of about 185, excluding seasonal and hourly employees, as well as a budget of $23.3 million for fiscal year 2022-23.

Zannino earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from James Madison University.

Last July, former director Patrick Nalley resigned after just about three months on the job. County Manager John Vithoulkas opted to replace him on a temporary basis with Chief of Staff Cari Tretina and three Recreation and Parks staff members before making a permanent hire.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.