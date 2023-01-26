ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Former Henrico delegate Massie dies

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago

Jimmie Massie, a Republican who spent 10 years as the representative from Henrico’s 72nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2008 to 2018, died suddenly Jan. 25, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert. The cause of death was not immediately clear. He was 64.

“I am shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden death yesterday of our colleague, former Del. Jimmie Massie of Henrico,” Gilbert said in a statement Thursday. “No one who served alongside him during his 10 years here in the House will ever forget him. While he was known outside the Capitol for his business success and deep involvement in his community, in the House he was known for his commitment to formulating good public policy. His love of detail was matched only by his outgoing, gregarious personality that made him a joy to serve with. To say that he will be missed among his former colleagues is a woeful understatement.”

Massie first won election in 2007, succeeding fellow Republican Jack Reid, who vacated the seat he had held since 1990. (Reid died last year at 79.)

Massie chose not to seek re-election following the conclusion of his fifth term. Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg has held the seat since.

Massie was a longstanding member of the House Appropriations and Education committees and also served on the Rules and Health, Welfare and Institutions committees, among others.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and children Jimmie, William, Becky, and John.

