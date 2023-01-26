LASD deputy fatally shoots armed man while serving search warrant at Maywood home, authorities say

A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Thursday morning while a search warrant was being served at a home in Maywood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. at a house in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The male adult suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on scene," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Gang unit deputies were serving a search warrant at the residence when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

Deputies approached the house and detained both a male who was sleeping on the front porch and a woman who exited the home through a side door.

As deputies were approaching the side door, a man from inside the house got into a verbal confrontation with the deputies at the door while holding a handgun in his hand and pointing it at the sky, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies attempted for several minutes to de-escalate the situation, authorities said. The man then walked to the side of the door and the gun came down pointing in the direction of the deputies, at least one of whom opened fire, the sheriff's department said.

Whether the armed man opened fire was unclear.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the deceased man's body on the ground just outside the home as deputies continued their investigation. He was not immediately identified.

No deputies were injured, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.