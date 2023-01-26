Chicago police: boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood

Thieves stole a car with a 6-year-old boy inside in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The boy was later located safe inside the vehicle.

Keith Cowan, the grandfather of that young child, said they go to that gas station often and Thursday was the one time he let the child wait in the car.

What happened next is any parents' worst nightmare.

The 52-year-old grandfather left his Toyota Camry running unattended with the child inside in the 6600-block of South Wentworth Avenue at about 7:57 a.m.

Despite taking his key fob with him as the car kept running outside, three male suspects entered the car and fled.

"The gentleman behind the counter was like, 'be careful with those young guys. They rob people and stealing cars,'" Cowan said. "And this is exactly what he said to me at the gas station and no sooner he said that, I turned around and I saw my car was gone."

Police said at least two suspects took the Toyota Camry and only made it about a quarter of a mile before crashing into this fence in the 6800-block of South Perry Avenue and fleeing on foot.

Surveillance video from that home shows the moment they crashed. You can see the fence move a little before another camera shows one suspect running away down the street.

"I didn't know it was stolen and there was a boy inside there so I was shocked when I found out," said Brenda, who lives in the home. "I'm just happy everyone is okay. We can always repair that."

The child was left inside as the offenders ran away.

The grandpa said the 6-year-old is shaken up but came away unharmed, adding that violence like this is out of hand in Chicago.

"It's just sad and these young guys, they don't have any guidance and they don't know any better. You just have to be careful out here. That's sad as well," Cowan said. "If you don't have morals and values in your life, especially when you are young and that's all you see robbing and killing - you're gonna wind up doin the same thing."

Homeowners in this South Side neighborhood are also concerned and said carjackings have become more prevalent in the area.

"It's very concerning, so I mean, we just have to be aware of our surroundings," Brenda said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.