ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Brazil says plans green bond sale this year

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3jY9_0kSCKdHw00

LONDON/BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to issue its first-ever green bond in 2023, the Treasury secretary said on Thursday, as the country's new leftist government tries to use its environmental agenda to attract investment.

Rogerio Ceron, speaking at a news conference, said the timing and terms of the sale would be specified later this year.

"The Treasury is indeed preparing to be able to place these bonds in 2023," Ceron said.

Ceron said the bonds must be linked to green projects, citing sustainable agriculture and energy transition as examples, and calling them a sign of the country's commitment to the environment.

Luis Felipe Vital, head of public debt operations at the Brazil National Treasury, earlier on Thursday said that Brazil looked forward to issuing a bond related to the environment.

"Unfortunately it took Brazil a little longer than it took our peers," he told an event. "But we are sure we will have very interesting things to announce in the future."

In early 2021 under the government of then-President Jair Bolsonaro, the Treasury said it would build a framework for issuing an ESG sovereign bond, referring to a bond based around environmental, social and governance criteria.

Most governments sell such debt in the format of a green bond, where the funds are used for environmental projects.

The project failed to move forward, at a time when Bolsonaro's environmental policy was criticized globally.

New President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in October is expected to give the environmental agenda a boost as the leftist leader seeks to embrace the transition to a green economy as a focus of a state-driven development policy.

Even before taking office at the start of the year, Lula promised an ambitious environmental overhaul, with plans to grant new protected status to half a million square km (193,000 sq miles) of Amazon rainforest, fight deforestation, subsidize sustainable farming and reform Brazil's tax code to bolster the shift to a greener economy.

"Brazil does give a lot of importance for the environment components," Vital said at the event organised by think tank OMFIF. "So we are looking forward to be back in the market in a bond related to that."

Brazil's last foreign debt issue took place in June 2021, when it raised $2.25 billion.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mastercard, Binance launching prepaid card in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) and Binance said on Monday they are lauching a prepaid card in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, as part of the crypto giant's efforts to "broaden the connection between traditional finance and crypto".
Reuters

Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour

SANTIAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to drum up support for Ukraine during his first South American tour although differences with his hosts emerged, with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declaring the region was not planning on sending weapons.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Reuters

China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday.
Reuters

Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment.
Reuters

Top U.S. Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasion

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's top sanctions official on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East next week will warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Oil falls as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset rising Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand.
Reuters

Reuters

685K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy