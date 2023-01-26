ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVi8T_0kSBt5WP00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

They are the first decisive legislative votes in Virginia since the Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning Roe v. Wade. The votes mean that barring an extraordinary procedural move, such restrictions are unlikely to be enacted this year in Virginia, which currently has some of the South’s most permissive abortion laws.

“The truth is, as long as Senate Democrats have our majority, the brick wall will stand strong and these extreme bills will never pass,” Sen. L. Louise Lucas said in a news conference after the hearing.

Several similar measures are still alive in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates but have not yet begun to advance. Anything that clears the House is likely to also be defeated in the Senate.

Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert said earlier this year that given Virginia’s divided government, he didn’t expect major progress on abortion this year.

Youngkin’s spokeswoman, Macaulay Porter, said Senate Democrats had “solidified their extreme position” and were acting against the will of Virginians who want “a reasonable compromise” on the issue.

Virginia law currently allows abortion during the first and second trimesters. The procedure may be performed during the third trimester only if multiple physicians certify that continuing the pregnancy is likely to “substantially and irremediably” impair the mental or physical health of the woman or result in her death.

On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Education and Health, which Lucas chairs, voted the three measures down on a party-line basis and without debate after a subcommittee had previously heard testimony and recommended that they be defeated.

The Youngkin-backed measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. Steve Newman, would have banned abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life or physical well-being of the woman. Violations by any physician would result in a class four felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Newman called the proposal a carefully crafted compromise “that supports mothers” and offers “commonsense protection for the unborn.” He said the measure would not affect medical care in cases of miscarriage, stillbirth and ectopic pregnancies.

“In no way does this bill criminalize a woman at all,” he said in presenting it earlier this month.

The committee also defeated a less restrictive measure from Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, who is an OB-GYN. Her bill would have added new limits on third-trimester abortions, allowing them only in cases where the woman’s life is at risk.

It would have allowed abortions through the second trimester before viability, defined as either 24 weeks or 22 weeks, if three physicians agree.

Dunnavant argued that medical advances since current Virginia law was written have moved the date of viability earlier in a pregnancy.

“When a child can live outside of the womb, there’s absolutely no reason to abort that child in order to protect the mother,” she said.

Her bill was voted down 9-6.

Dunnavant, a member of the committee, was not present for the in-person vote, which drew criticism from Democrats. Dunnavant said she was simply late for the meeting and noted her vote was recorded later.

The third bill defeated was from Republican Sen. Travis Hackworth. It would have banned nearly all abortions, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the woman, and made performing an “unlawful abortion” a class four felony.

“All three of the dangerous anti-abortion proposals before this committee represented grave threats to Virginians’ health and rights, and we are thrilled to now celebrate their defeat,” Jamie Lockhart, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said in a statement.

The outcome was not surprising. Senate Democrats had promised since last year’s Roe decision to defeat any effort to curtail abortion access.

But the election of Democratic Sen. Aaron Rouse in a special election this month has given their caucus more breathing room. Rouse flipped a seat previously held by a Republican, adding one more vote to Democrats’ narrow control of the chamber.

One Democratic senator, Joe Morrissey, has previously indicated a willingness to support additional abortion restrictions, even through the use of an unusual floor procedure that before Rouse’s victory potentially could have allowed the Republican lieutenant governor to cast a tie-breaking vote.

in 2020, Democrats, at the time in full control of state government, expanded abortion access and eased certain clinic restrictions, pledging to make the state a “safe haven” in the South.

This year they are attempting to advance a proposal that would enshrine a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” in the state Constitution.

Republicans argue the amendment would remove all limits on elective abortion. Its sponsor, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, has said that’s not the case and its intent is to codify the legal framework that existed at the federal level before the Supreme Court’s decision last year.

That proposal will almost certainly die if it reaches the House.

The future of Virginia’s abortion laws could be determined this fall, when every legislative seat will be on the ballot.

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Advocates warn House rule change could undermine voters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina civil rights advocates denounced a House rule change Tuesday that could allow Republicans to override vetoes on contentious bills with little notice, saying it subverts democracy and the will of voters. Republicans pushed through temporary operating rules this month that omitted a longstanding...
NBC News

Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance

WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn’t come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury’s report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were “imminent” and that the report’s publication could jeopardize the rights of “future defendants.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Past defeats on police reform bedevil newly divided Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Weeks before President Joe Biden made his first address to Congress in 2021, a graphic video was released of a Black man being killed at the hands of police. The country watched the now hauntingly familiar scene play out across its screens. Family members tearfully pleaded for change. Lawmakers in Washington pledged to pass meaningful reform. Biden pumped momentum into talks during the nationally televised address telling Congress to “get it done” by the next month, the anniversary of a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of another Black man, George Floyd. “We’ve all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black Americans,” the Democratic president said. “Now is our opportunity to make some real progress.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory in his latest step onto the front lines of the nation’s culture wars. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The second-term governor, who is widely expected to launch a 2024 White House bid in the late spring or early summer, has emerged as a fierce...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Key dates in discovery of classified records tied to Biden

Key dates related to the discovery of classified documents tied to President Joe Biden, based on statements from the White House, the president, his lawyers and Attorney General Merrick Garland: — Jan. 20, 2017: Biden’s two terms as vice president to President Barack Obama end. — Mid-2017-2019: Biden periodically uses an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington. — Jan. 20, 2021: Biden, a Democrat, is sworn in as president.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative and gun-rights groups challenged new federal regulations on pistols with stabilizing braces in court Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings. Two lawsuits were filed in federal court in Texas against the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The cases argue that millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer,” according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of three veterans by the conservative Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. They said in the lawsuit that the new rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives forces owners into “unthinkable choices” of removing the brace, submitting to a national registry or opening themselves up to possible charges.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy