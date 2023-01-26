Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
CNBC
Ukraine war live updates: Race to find survivors after deadly Kramatorsk attack; Russia preparing for offensive in Donbas
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. The race to find any survivors of a deadly rocket attack on residential buildings in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine continued into Thursday morning. At least three civilians are known to have died...
CNBC
Biden's IRA has left Europe blind-sided. And playing catchup could lead to 2 big mistakes
The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, also referred to as IRA, was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. Some European firms have recently announced investment plans in the U.S. to benefit from an anticipated pick-up in demand. And...
CNBC
Nearly a year on from the supposed Russian exodus, most major companies have yet to withdraw
A report documented a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G-7 companies that were active in Russia at the time of the first military incursion into Ukraine. By November 2022, fewer than 9% had divested at least one subsidiary in Russia, and the research team noted that these divestment rates barely changed over the fourth quarter of 2022.
CNBC
U.S. stops granting export licenses for China's Huawei, sources say
The Biden administration has stopped approving licenses for U.S. companies to export most items to China's Huawei, according to three people familiar with the matter. Huawei has faced U.S. export restrictions around items for 5G and other technologies for several years, but officials in the U.S. Department of Commerce have granted licenses for some American firms to sell certain goods and technologies to the company.
CNBC
FBI found no classified documents in search of Biden home in Rehoboth, lawyer says
FBI agents searched the Rehoboth, Delaware, beach home of President Joe Biden for more than three hours but found no documents marked classified, his personal lawyer said. But agents "took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President," Biden's lawyer Bob Bauer said.
CNBC
Hunter Biden asks for criminal probe into Trump allies for 'theft' of data from laptop
Lawyers for Hunter Biden sent letters Wednesday requesting investigations into allies of former President Donald Trump who they say trafficked in stolen information from his laptop — a dramatic shift in strategy for the president's son after years of GOP attacks. Among the letters, which were obtained by NBC...
CNBC
A potential U.S. ban on investment in Chinese tech could hurt these sectors
"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
CNBC
Kyiv pushes for fighter jets despite U.S., German refusal; Russia makes 'concerted assault’ on Donetsk
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on Jan.31, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Kyiv's hopes were dashed Tuesday after its biggest military supporter, the United States, ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine. When reporters asked Monday whether he would send F-16...
CNBC
CCTV Script 31/01/23
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on January 31, 2023. A number of European leaders have publicly expressed their concerns over the U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said in a statement on Dec. 29 that this...
