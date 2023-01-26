ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Morgan Stanly Thinks Sherwin-Williams Is Conservative About 2023 Guidance

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Sherwin-Williams Co SHW and lowered the price target from $300 to $275. While 2023 guidance wasn’t what anyone expected, numbers have now been reset with recessionary assumptions that may or may not play out to the fullest extent.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Coty

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Coty COTY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Merchants Bancorp's Earnings

Merchants Bancorp MBIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Merchants Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07. Merchants Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields

Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Benzinga

Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Benzinga

Here's How Genelux Has Performed Since Its IPO

Genelux GNLX opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in June 2022. The company agreed to initially offer 2.50 million shares to the public at $6.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock increased 2.50% from its opening price of $6.0 to its closing price of $6.15.
Benzinga

GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Why Workhorse Stock Is Rising

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS shares are trading higher by 6.97% to $2.22 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group Inc. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla Inc this week.
Benzinga

Intel, Hasbro, Colgate-Palmolive And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording lossesbe in today’s session. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC BAER shares dipped 30% to $13.09. Bridger closed merger agreement with Jack Creek Investment Corp on Tuesday. WiSA Technologies, Inc....
Benzinga

Here's Why Visa Shares Are Trading Higher

Visa Inc V shares are trading higher by 2.54% to $230.37 Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Multiple analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets on the stock following the report. What Happened?. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share which beat...
Benzinga

Why Hasbro Shares Are Falling During Friday's Trading Session

Hasbro, Inc. HAS shares are trading lower by 6.62% to $59.56 Friday morning after the company announced a workforce reduction and issued weak preliminary revenue results. Hasbro says the company sees preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $1.68 billion which is below the analyst consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The company...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
112K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy