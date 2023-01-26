Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Police urge drivers to register emergency information
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — As winter weather causes roads to be slick, Illinois State Police (ISP) are urging drivers to register their medical needs and family members as emergency contacts on the Secretary of State's Emergency Contact Database (ECD). ISP Master Sergeant Chris Watson shared how the recent snow...
foxillinois.com
0 Illinois counties at high level for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 27, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by eight, compared to the previous week, with zero counties at a...
foxillinois.com
ISP looks to consolidate some lawsuits against the Protect Illinois Communities Act
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Four cases challenging the Protect Illinois Communities Act are pending in Southern Illinois. The state recently passed a law, which bans the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Now the Illinois State Police (ISP) are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging the ban.
foxillinois.com
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
foxillinois.com
ISBE launches search for sponsors and sites to serve nutritious summer meals for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is launching the search for new Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors and sites to help bring free nutritious meals to children across the state. School districts, community organizations, churches, camps, park districts, and others helped serve more...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Jobs up in all 14 metro areas
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jobs increased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December according to preliminary data released on Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
foxillinois.com
ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
foxillinois.com
Jiu Jitsu tournament at the Illinois State Fiargrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Fairground was home to a Jiu-Jitsu tournament. The tournament was family-friendly and open to the public. Nearly 350 competitors, both kids, and adults were able to compete. The competition started at 10:30 am in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds...
