Jon Pardi is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits The Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs will help represent the best of country and Americana music at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The two talents are among this year's list of performers revealed early this morning (Jan. 25). Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is up for an impressive seven nominations,...
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’
Jelly Roll Performs for Inmates at the Jail Where He Served Time [Watch]
Jelly Roll is following in the footsteps of country greats like Johnny Cash by performing for inmates, but for the "Son of a Sinner" singer, it's more than just a good deed. As someone who spent time in and out of jail before launching his music career, Jelly Roll is passionate about helping those who are incarcerated, and videos recently shared to TikTok show him putting his commitments into practice.
Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Chapel Hart Live Out Their ‘Glory Days’ in Freewheeling New Song [Listen]
America's Got Talent stars-turned-rising-country-trio Chapel Hart deliver a new dose of joy, perspective and freedom with "Glory Days," a new song that soaks up every second of the good times. An uptempo beat peppered by a harmonized refrain of "ooh"s sets the tone for this sunny track, which delves into...
Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Is His Key to Staying Humble, Despite Growing Fame
Despite all of his success — 14 consecutive No. 1 hits at country radio and two CMA Entertainer of the Year trophies, to name just a couple — Luke Combs has built his brand on being an "everyman" who, at the end of the day, is just a regular guy.
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?
The Chicks were well into their musical career by the time they released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, on Jan. 27, 1998. The band had started out as a four-piece in 1989, when Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) got together. But by the time they signed their record deal with Sony Music Nashville's Monument Records, Lynch and Macy were gone, and spitfire singer Natalie Maines was heading up the group, then called the Dixie Chicks, as a trio.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
Jake Owen’s ‘My Boots Miss Yours’ Is a Fun Love Song [Listen]
Jake Owen is back with new music, debuting the free-wheeling and fun love song, "My Boots Miss Yours," on Friday, Jan. 27. The song was written by Blake Bollinger, Brad Clawson and Brett Sheroky, and it finds Owen telling a sweet love story — from the perspective of his Lucchese cowboy boots.
Hardy Unleashes ‘Sold Out’ Live During WWE Royal Rumble [Watch]
Hardy let his rock side take center stage on Saturday night (Jan. 28), giving an opening performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Before the matches began in the annual WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) event, the country singer warmed up the crowd with a blazing performance of his song, "Sold Out."
The Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’ Tracks, Ranked
The Chicks' major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, turns 25 on Jan. 27, 2023. Formed in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (these days, they're Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer), the band known as the Dixie Chicks until the summer of 2020 released three albums as an independent band, in 1990, 1992 and 1993, before signing a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville, then an official record deal with Sony's newly revived Monument Records imprint.
Nickel Creek to Release ‘Celebrants,’ Their First New Album in Nine Years
It's been nearly a decade since award-winning trio Nickel Creek released a new album, but that's all about to change. On March 24, members Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins will share Celebrants, their 18-track comeback LP via Thirty Tigers. The project was recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio...
33 Years Ago: Clint Black Earns His First Platinum Album With ‘Killin’ Time’
Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 23, 1990, Clint Black had one million reasons to celebrate: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first platinum album, with his Killin' Time record. Killin' Time, which was released in 1989, was Black's very first album; Black wrote or co-wrote...
Blake Shelton’s Career Would Look Completely Different Without ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton will bid farewell to The Voice after Season 23 -- after serving as a coach on the show since its very first season -- and move on to new endeavors, like opening up more locations of his bar and venue Ole Red and helming his own television show, Barmageddon. But the singer is walking away with a hefty dose of gratitude for the Voice, and how it helped earn him the exposure he needed to pursue all these new and exciting endeavors in the first place.
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]
Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
Florida Georgia Line’s Hiatus Came as a Surprise to Duo’s Tyler Hubbard
Florida Georgia Line's hiatus has freed up bandmate Tyler Hubbard a solo career, which is an opportunity he's grateful for, these days. But back when the duo first decided to part ways, it was his partner Brian Kelley's idea — and Hubbard admits that at first, it came as a shock.
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]
If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
