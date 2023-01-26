Read full article on original website
achi.net
ACHI President Discusses Arkansas’s State of Maternal Health
Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation. In an interview with radio station KUAF, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses this unwelcome distinction, as well as policy options for improving maternal health in the state, including extending Medicaid postpartum coverage to a full year. Monday,...
ACHI: Millions in NWA Medicare costs spent outside region
An analysis has found that millions of dollars of the billion spent on Northwest Arkansas Medicare enrollees' healthcare in 2019 were spent on services provided outside of the region.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas sees 4th-highest rent rate increase
kuaf.com
ACHI Officials Raise Awareness on Arkansas' State of Maternal Health
Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, half of the state is classified as a "maternity care desert," in a report from March of Dimes. Arkansas Center for Health Improvement officials recognized the state's rankings on maternity health care during Maternal Health Awareness Day this Monday.
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
talkbusiness.net
Economists: U.S., Arkansas economies not likely to see recession in 2023
Arkansas and the U.S. will likely avoid economic recession primarily because of continued job and wage growth, according to three economists who spoke Friday (Jan. 27) at the 29th annual Arkansas Business Forecast Luncheon held in Rogers. Around 1,000 people attended the event, according to officials with the Center for...
NWA takes census to measure the homeless population
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Efforts are underway to assess the number of people struggling with homelessness across Northwest Arkansas. All of the numbers are combined for statewide and national counts. The University of Arkansas's social work department partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care...
kuaf.com
The Possibility of Universal Newborn Home Health in Arkansas
State Rep. Julie Mayberry has proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a universal newborn home nurse program free of charge to all in Arkansas. Mayberry mentions that if the bill passes, it would join Oregon and New Jersey as the first states to pass this program.
uams.edu
UAMS Dental Hygiene Program Offers Free Sealant Clinic for Children on Feb. 18
Jan. 27, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Sealant Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501. The clinic is for children 5-17...
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
Report: Arkansas rent increases among nation’s highest
Year-over-year rent increases in Arkansas were among the highest in the country, according to a recent report.
nwahomepage.com
Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer
arkadelphian.com
Cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Disaster assistance call center to open for Arkansas homeowners with damage from January storms
A disaster proclamation has been issued by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for counties in the state that were affected by severe storms Jan. 2.
mcnews.online
Arkansas PBS releases “Arkansas and the Holocaust” digital series
CONWAY, Ark. (Arkansas PBS) – Arkansas PBS has released a new digital series, “Arkansas and the Holocaust,” in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day Jan. 27. The series is available on demand at bit.ly/arkansasandtheholocaustplaylist. The digital series is produced in conjunction with “The U.S. and the Holocaust,”...
Speaker of House, Matthew Shepherd, gives latest details on state legislative sessions in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed. “We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills […]
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82
We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
fourstateshomepage.com
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized the Arkansas National Guard to keep major highways operational and safe according to a tweet. On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols. “We are praying...
