Funny Thing
3d ago
Hey Jay ! You’re the one who let it get out of control. Your true colors get more vivid by the day. Worse governor ever.
Reply(1)
55
Kathleen Miedema
3d ago
He's probably lobbying for Inslee's housing initiative. May as well stitch a big welcome to Washington sign on it. Everyone know if they squat in Washington they be in line for housing. Forgot all those working poor. 🤮
Reply(8)
29
Amanda Myrick
2d ago
for someone to be able to build a small house with that much talent should be offered employment... why the hell does everyone have to be so rude and negative... he obviously has talent and a brain ...
Reply(6)
10
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
KIMA TV
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton, Washington earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people who...
Chronicle
Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals
As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
Chronicle
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
Chronicle
At Washington's State Capitol, Crowd Rallies With One Goal: 'Stop the Airport!'
Roughly 100 anti-airport activists rallied Wednesday on the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, urging state lawmakers to stop seeking a site to build a new commercial airport in Washington. The prospect that either of three rural areas in Pierce and Thurston County could be home to a...
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
KXLY
WA may launch a cold-case unit for missing, murdered Indigenous people
Washington lawmakers are pushing ahead with a bill to establish a special cold-case unit for missing and murdered Indigenous people after pushback from some law enforcement officials who claimed the new task force could interfere with their work. House Bill 1177, requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, is sponsored by...
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
White supremacists who attacked Black DJ at bar sentenced
SEATTLE — Four white men with white supremacist ties were sentenced in federal court in Seattle Friday for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ at a bar in the suburb of Lynnwood. Judge Richard Jones sentenced the men to varying prison terms, the Daily Herald reported. Jason DeSimas,...
Chronicle
Washington Traffic Safety Is 'a Crisis That We Can't Ignore,' Lawmakers Say
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, alongside Gov. Jay Inslee, pledged Thursday to throw their weight behind solving Washington's traffic safety crisis, a show of bipartisan solidarity that the legislators said reflected the urgency of the need. The event at the state Capitol was billed as a Democratic unveiling...
q13fox.com
Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
FOX 28 Spokane
Controversial gun bills advance out of Washington house committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington Civil Rights & Judiciary Committe during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms. House Bill 1240 would ban “assault weapons”, which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles...
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
goworldtravel.com
Getaway on Washington’s Whidbey Island
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Whidbey Island is a well-known destination for Seattle area residents, as well as for visitors to Washington State. As the state’s largest island, Whidbey joins nearby Camano Island to form Island County. The county has about 85,000 residents currently.
Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years
(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
Comments / 84