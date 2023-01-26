ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 84

Funny Thing
3d ago

Hey Jay ! You’re the one who let it get out of control. Your true colors get more vivid by the day. Worse governor ever.

Reply(1)
55
Kathleen Miedema
3d ago

He's probably lobbying for Inslee's housing initiative. May as well stitch a big welcome to Washington sign on it. Everyone know if they squat in Washington they be in line for housing. Forgot all those working poor. 🤮

Reply(8)
29
Amanda Myrick
2d ago

for someone to be able to build a small house with that much talent should be offered employment... why the hell does everyone have to be so rude and negative... he obviously has talent and a brain ...

Reply(6)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

WA may launch a cold-case unit for missing, murdered Indigenous people

Washington lawmakers are pushing ahead with a bill to establish a special cold-case unit for missing and murdered Indigenous people after pushback from some law enforcement officials who claimed the new task force could interfere with their work. House Bill 1177, requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, is sponsored by...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York

Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Controversial gun bills advance out of Washington house committee

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington Civil Rights & Judiciary Committe during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms. House Bill 1240 would ban “assault weapons”, which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles...
WASHINGTON STATE
goworldtravel.com

Getaway on Washington’s Whidbey Island

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Whidbey Island is a well-known destination for Seattle area residents, as well as for visitors to Washington State. As the state’s largest island, Whidbey joins nearby Camano Island to form Island County. The county has about 85,000 residents currently.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years

(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy