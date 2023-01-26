Read full article on original website
Creative Talent Of Lufkin, Texas Showcased At First Art Walk
There will be food trucks, live music, and beautiful art in downtown Lufkin Saturday, January 28 2023 from 1- 4 PM. Lufkin Creative has a new event for everyone in the community to join in on. The weather is a bit up in the air for Saturday, but this event...
Local Doctor Sets Up Benefit for Tessa Aycock at Lufkin Art Walk
In the Spring of 2022, I wrote an article on the artistic talents of Dr. George Fidone. The Lufkin pediatrician discovered only recently that he possesses a superb painting talent. I continue to be amazed at his creations. I'm not necessarily an art connoisseur, but I know enough to recognize...
KTRE
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD fourth grade students gathered at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center for STEM Fest on Friday. The festival is an opportunity to introduce the fourth graders to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs through fun activities. Suzy Jungmann, STEM coordinator for the district, said this...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Angler Makes Colossal Catch of Monster Bass on Lake Nacogdoches
Have you ever used a 6th Sense Provoke Deep Diver bait to catch a bass?. Not to sound like an advertisement, but that's exactly what Jack York of Emory, Texas used to land the latest ShareLunker in the 2023 season. With a weight of 13.51 pounds, this bass puts York into the rare Legacy Class of 13 pounds or better.
Entries Are Open For Reach For The Stars At Angelina County Fair
✨ Reach for the Stars will once again be a part of the Angelina County Fair. ✨ This event allows kids with special needs to be an exhibitor at the fair. The Angelina County Fair presented by Brookshire Brothers is coming up March 20-25 at the George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. This will be the 74th year that students representing FFA, FCCLA, and 4-H clubs from across Angelina County will be participating and competing at the fair.
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
KLTV
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
Shoe Sensation In Nacogdoches Steps Closer To Grand Opening
There have been some changes at the soon-to-be location of Shoe Sensation in the University Plaza. Signs have gone up in the windows letting us know that Shoe Sensation is coming soon. They also let us know that they are now hiring, There is a job fair on February 6...
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
Amazing Prince Tribute Band Is Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Marshall Charloff and his all-star band, The Purple Xperience, are coming to Lufkin with all things Prince on their minds. If you are a fan of the man that was once only known by a symbol, then this is for you. I have seen many "tribute" bands over the years,...
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
KLTV
Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A year after first being arrested on an allegation he hid a camera in a business bathroom, a Crockett man has been an indicted on an additional charge. A Houston County grand jury has indicted Arturo Rodriguez on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording. The...
Spicy Texas Style Chili Abounds At Popular Nacogdoches Brewery
Though some parts of the country have been in a deep freeze on and off for the past few months, it's finally starting to cool down here. Leave it to Fredonia Brewery in the Oldest Town in Texas to heat it back up with their first-ever Chill-Y Cook-Off. There is...
Georgia-Pacific Names New Plant Manager at Diboll, Texas Facility
Congratulations are in order for Lufkin, Texas native Andrew Dover. He has been named plant manager for Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard facility. His duties as plant manager include overseeing daily plant operations, including safety, environmental excellence, and stewardship. Additionally, he is responsible for creating long-term sustainability for the facility, its employees and the community.
Time Again for the Free Tree Seedling Giveaway in Lufkin, Texas
Angelina Beautiful/Clean, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Lowe's Home Improvement are once again teaming up for the yearly Tree Seedling Giveaway. The annual celebration of Arbor Day is coming up on Tuesday, January 31st beginning at 9 a.m. in the Lowe's parking lot located at 3501 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin.
New Lufkin Drive-Thru Burrito Shop Closer to Opening, Now Hiring
There is a drive-thru only location for Skyline Burrito Bowl coming to Lufkin. We first started talking about this over a year ago when they broke ground at the new Gaslight location on Deans Way in Lufkin. It's right across from the Dollar General Store behind Regency Cleaners. This former...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
