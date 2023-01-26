Read full article on original website
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
USF Blood Drive on 1/24Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this springJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Oswego SD 308 explains the need for tax anticipation warrants
In anticipation of June’s payment of property taxes, the Oswego School District 308 Board of Education authorized the issuance of up to $20 million in tax anticipation warrants to cover bills and payroll in the upcoming months. Only it was not a unanimous decision as board member Allison Swanson...
Alderman Ben Eaton not seeking reelection to Plano City Council
Plano Ward 3 Aldermen Ben Eaton is not seeking reelection to the Plano City Council in April. He's been on the city council for about eight years, but says it's time to step down. Your browser does not support the audio element. Eaton says he's proud of several things that...
Area lawmakers want IDPH to keep St. Margaret's Hospital open
Area lawmakers are again weighing in on the closing of St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru. The hospital is set to shut its doors Saturday. Ottawa Democratic State Rep. Lance Yednock and Morris Republican State Sen. Sue Rezin are asking the Illinois Department of Public Health to see if it can order the hospital to stay open.
Unemployment up in December 2022 in Kendall County compared to 2021
The unemployment rate in Kendall County was up in December of 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The 2022 rate was 3.6 percent, up from 3 percent in 2021. The change is much smaller for the region, consisting of Cook,...
Serial Car Burglar Sentenced in Grundy Co.
A serial car burglar was sentenced in Grundy County this week. Zach Palmer, 22, of Wilmington pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a class three felony and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony. He was sentenced to four and half years in prison on each charge. He was also sentenced to four and half year on three counts of the unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, all class two felonies in Kankakee County in October of 2022.
Minooka Man Accused of Possessing Handgun While Having Revoked FOID Card s
A 34-year-old Minooka man was arrested on a Will County warrant, driving while license suspended and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by the Minooka Police Department after a traffic stop in the 2,000 block of Ninovan Lane around 8:30 a.m. on January 24th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said...
Two charged in carjacking in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department arrested two people in connection to a carjacking on Sunday. 21-year-old Caleb Tyrell Turner and 21-year-old Diego A. Cruz-Santos, both of Aurora, are charged with vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion. Police say officers took a report from a victim in the 1600 block of Maple Park...
Michele Bergeron to serve as executive director of Oswegoland Senior and Community Center
Michele Bergeron, of Oswego, has been named executive director of the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center (OSCC). Bergeron was most recently with Fox Valley United Way as Senior Director of Development and Engagement and was also previously with the Village of Oswego as Community Relations Manager. A news release from...
Man Sentenced in Four-Year Long Grundy County Reckless Homicide Case
A four-year long court case came to a conclusion in Grundy County on Thursday, January 26th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department said a vehicle driven by Jonathon Loveland, 40, of Braidwood was traveling northbound on Route 53 near Braceville at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve when he lost control, striking a utility pole on the west side of the road. The crash occurred on Christmas Eve of 2018.
Aurora man facing multiple charges after Oswego Township crash
An Aurora man is facing a bevy charges including leaving an accident scene, obstructing a police officer, unlawful possession of cannabis, and endangering the life of a child following a crash in the area of Orchard Road and Caterpillar Drive early Saturday morning. Kendall County deputies identified the driver of...
Norma L. Ingold, 81
Norma L. Ingold, 81, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at The Pavilion on Main Street in Sandwich, Illinois surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 7, 1941 in Bloomington, Illinois the daughter of Ivan and Merna (Borders) Moore. She married Richard Ingold, Sr. on July 25, 1958 in McLean, Illinois. She was formerly employed by CTS Knights in Sandwich for over 20 years and by Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich in the laundry department. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Benji.
