Norma L. Ingold, 81, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at The Pavilion on Main Street in Sandwich, Illinois surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 7, 1941 in Bloomington, Illinois the daughter of Ivan and Merna (Borders) Moore. She married Richard Ingold, Sr. on July 25, 1958 in McLean, Illinois. She was formerly employed by CTS Knights in Sandwich for over 20 years and by Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich in the laundry department. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Benji.

SANDWICH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO