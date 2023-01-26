ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Oswego SD 308 explains the need for tax anticipation warrants

In anticipation of June’s payment of property taxes, the Oswego School District 308 Board of Education authorized the issuance of up to $20 million in tax anticipation warrants to cover bills and payroll in the upcoming months. Only it was not a unanimous decision as board member Allison Swanson...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Alderman Ben Eaton not seeking reelection to Plano City Council

Plano Ward 3 Aldermen Ben Eaton is not seeking reelection to the Plano City Council in April. He's been on the city council for about eight years, but says it's time to step down. Your browser does not support the audio element. Eaton says he's proud of several things that...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Area lawmakers want IDPH to keep St. Margaret's Hospital open

Area lawmakers are again weighing in on the closing of St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru. The hospital is set to shut its doors Saturday. Ottawa Democratic State Rep. Lance Yednock and Morris Republican State Sen. Sue Rezin are asking the Illinois Department of Public Health to see if it can order the hospital to stay open.
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

Serial Car Burglar Sentenced in Grundy Co.

A serial car burglar was sentenced in Grundy County this week. Zach Palmer, 22, of Wilmington pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a class three felony and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony. He was sentenced to four and half years in prison on each charge. He was also sentenced to four and half year on three counts of the unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, all class two felonies in Kankakee County in October of 2022.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two charged in carjacking in Aurora

The Aurora Police Department arrested two people in connection to a carjacking on Sunday. 21-year-old Caleb Tyrell Turner and 21-year-old Diego A. Cruz-Santos, both of Aurora, are charged with vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion. Police say officers took a report from a victim in the 1600 block of Maple Park...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man Sentenced in Four-Year Long Grundy County Reckless Homicide Case

A four-year long court case came to a conclusion in Grundy County on Thursday, January 26th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department said a vehicle driven by Jonathon Loveland, 40, of Braidwood was traveling northbound on Route 53 near Braceville at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve when he lost control, striking a utility pole on the west side of the road. The crash occurred on Christmas Eve of 2018.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man facing multiple charges after Oswego Township crash

An Aurora man is facing a bevy charges including leaving an accident scene, obstructing a police officer, unlawful possession of cannabis, and endangering the life of a child following a crash in the area of Orchard Road and Caterpillar Drive early Saturday morning. Kendall County deputies identified the driver of...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Norma L. Ingold, 81

Norma L. Ingold, 81, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at The Pavilion on Main Street in Sandwich, Illinois surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 7, 1941 in Bloomington, Illinois the daughter of Ivan and Merna (Borders) Moore. She married Richard Ingold, Sr. on July 25, 1958 in McLean, Illinois. She was formerly employed by CTS Knights in Sandwich for over 20 years and by Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich in the laundry department. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Benji.
SANDWICH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy