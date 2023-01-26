ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU hosts award-winning poets at ‘Three Emerging Writers’ series

By Faith Little
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OS6DQ_0kSA0FP100

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will host award-winning poets in February as part of the “ Three Emerging Writers ” series.

This event returns on Feb. 8, highlighting three writers all hailing from Virginia. The series is made possible by ETSU’s Department of Literature and Language and aims to connect students and the public with successful writers.

Kingsport Senior Center to offer free tax filing help

Featured poets include Leah Naomi Green, author of “The More Extravagant Feast” and winner of the 2021 Treehouse Climate Action Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets;
Lisa J. Parker, author of “This Gone Place” and “The Parting Glass” and winner of the 2021 Arthur Smith Poetry Prize; and Valencia Robin, author of “Ridiculous Light” and winner of the Persea Books’ Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize.

Missed free throws, turnovers haunt Bucs in overtime loss at Mercer

Festivities begin with a roundtable discussion from 1:40 to 3 p.m., followed by a Q & A session and live reading at 4 p.m. “Three Emerging Writers” is set to take place at ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center on Feb. 8.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Pi Kappa Alpha to return to ETSU after suspension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A fraternity plans to return to East Tennessee State University (ETSU) several years after it was suspended by the university. Pi Kappa Alpha, also known as PIKE, says its “professional expansion consultants” will arrive on campus in early February to begin recruiting members for a new provisional chapter. “The International […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Providence crowns first king and queen

Johnson City’s Providence Academy hosted the school’s first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen’s title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Teresa Bowers Parker’s voice leads her in life and faith

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is honoring several African-American community members for their contributions across the Tri-Cities as we approach Black History Month this February. The first individual featured is Teresa Bowers Parker, a minister from Elizabethton born with a talent for singing that led to her to a career on Broadway. News […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Milligan University’s 2022 nursing grads achieve 100% pass rate

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Graduates of Milligan University’s 2022 Bachelor of Science Program in Nursing achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the national licensure exam, according to a release by the institution. The Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN) recently released the results, marking Milligan as one of only four programs in Tennessee to receive […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Secretary of State visits ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) hosted one of the state’s highest-ranking government officials Wednesday. Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited ETSU and presented the university with an award for efforts in driving voter registration. On Sept. 20, ETSU marked National Voter Registration Day by encouraging all students, faculty, staff and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Little Floaters receives $10,000 donation from Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Virginia (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino has partnered with the Bristol YMCA to donate to and support the Little Floaters swim program. Nicole Hughes, a mother and teacher, lost her young son Levi in 2018 when he drowned. The devastation of the incident made an impact on her family and the community. “The year […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

One Acre Cafe hosts breakfast fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Acre Cafe, the Johnson City non-profit restaurant, was full of patrons Saturday morning for its annual breakfast fundraiser. The fundraisers, held in January and February, have become an annual tradition for the cafe, which opened in 2012. Diners were treated to a country breakfast with eggs, sausage, pastries, coffee […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City

MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City commissioners hold work session with state legislators

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners met with state lawmakers Friday morning. The meeting took place in the Municipal and Safety Building with both Mayor Todd Fowler and Vice Mayor Aaron Murphy in attendance. Among the topics discussed were updates in Johnson City, legislative updates, and current bills of interest. The work session […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy