AmerisourceBergen, Conshohocken, Rebrands with Name Change

Photo by AmerisourceBergen

Conshohocken -based AmerisourceBergen , Pennsylvania’s largest corporation, is rebranding. The publicly traded drug-shipping company will now be going by the name Cencora, reported Michael Tanenbaum for PhillyVoice.

The company is known for shipping COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

Inversely, it’s faced criticism for its distribution of opioids and has agreed to pay $6.1 billion in settlements.

So far, there have been no indications that the name change, to go into effect later this year, is related to the recent court actions.

According to company officials, the rebranding surrounds the company’s efforts to establish its identity in the global marketplace.

“To further bolster our position, we must continue to adapt and evolve within our dynamic industry as we pursue the goal of enhancing health outcomes. Building a unified brand is fundamental to our identity as a global healthcare company,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Steven H. Collis .

This shift in corporate identity also comes at the heels of another lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen. Last month, the federal government alleged that the company failed to report “suspicious” orders of opioids.