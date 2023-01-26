Read full article on original website
A Closer Look: The History Behind Drug Use in Nazi Germany
In an explosive blockbuster, facts about the use of the long-rumored narcotic by others in the Nazi dictatorship were revealed by mining the medical records of Adolf Hitler’s physician, among many other sources.
Madrid exhibition tells story of Spaniards sent to Nazi concentration camp
When, on 5 May 1945, two tanks from the US army’s 11th Armored Division finally rolled into Mauthausen, one of the camp’s prisoners caught a glimpse of himself and his fellow inmates in their liberators’ faces. “Before their eyes,” recalled Alfonso Maeso, “marched a dismal procession of...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Around 150,000 soldiers of the Nazi army were Jewish
American historian Bryan Mark Rigg, who works as a history professor at the American Military University in Virginia, says that as many as 150,000 soldiers served in the Nazi army under Adolf Hitler. These soldiers were eligible to join the German army due to a loophole in the Nuremberg Laws of 1935. The law defined a Jew as someone with 3 or 4 Jewish grandparents.
Before a secret raid on an ISIS leader's mountain cave complex, US forces ran the mission at a special recreation of the target area
US special operations forces did something similar prior to the 2011 Neptune Spear raid that brought down 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
The US Navy seized over 2,000 rifles from a wooden sailboat traveling to Yemen, claiming the weapons were sent by Iran
The weapons were discovered after US service members boarded a wooden sailboat in international waters near the Gulf of Oman.
Race against the clock for Germany's top Nazi hunter
LUDWIGSBURG, Germany, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany's top Nazi hunter, Thomas Will, is hopeful of securing further convictions over the Holocaust even as the remaining suspects, many now in their late 90s, die.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Treasure Hunters Swarm Dutch Town Looking for Nazi Loot
Treasure hunters armed with metal detectors have flocked to a small Dutch town to dig for buried Nazi loot after the publication of a map from World War II. The frenzy started a few weeks ago when the government released a trove of documents—among them a hand-drawn map marked with a red X to show where German soldiers supposedly stashed jewelry and cash stolen from a bank hit by a bomb in 1944. “It is of course spectacular news that has enthralled the whole village,” local resident Marco Roodveldt told the Associated Press. But no one has found a thing, and it’s not clear they would be allowed to keep it anyway.Read it at Associated Press
‘We suffered quietly’: Haunted by ghosts of the Holocaust, survivors return to homes they were forced to flee over 80 years earlier
Eve Kugler was just seven years old when Nazi soldiers burst into her home on the night of Kristallnacht, destroying her family’s possessions, desecrating sacred religious books and arresting her father.She then watched from the window of her apartment as the synagogue her grandfather had helped build went up in flames and her father was led away to be taken to the infamous Buchenwald concentration camp.Last year, Kugler returned to this apartment block in Halle for the first time since June 1939, when her family was forced to go into hiding as the Nazis escalated the violent persecution of the...
ISIS Honcho Taken Out in U.S. Special Ops Mission in Somalian Cave
A U.S. military operation into a Somalian cave complex killed senior ISIS operative Bilal al-Sudani on Thursday, along with the lives of another 10 Islamic State associates, according to U.S authorities. Al-Sudani was “a key operative and facilitator for ISIS’s global network,” according to senior administration officials that spoke with The New York Times. The special raid into Somalia’s mountainous, northern territory was months in the making, according to news outlet Voice of America. “Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a statement. “No civilians were harmed as a result of the operations.”Read it at The New York Times
North Korea denies supplying Russia weapons, warns US crossing ‘red line’ by sending battle tanks to Ukraine
North Korea refutes allegations by the United States that it is supplying Russia with weapons in its ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.
New Jersey Guardsmen Engaged Somali Militants In the Biggest Battle Since That of ‘Black Hawk Down’
In September 2019, members of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 102nd Cavalry Regiment took on a group of al-Shabaab militants who launched an attack on Baledogle Military Airfield. The battle was the largest between US forces and the Somalian branch of al-Qaeda since Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993, and was seen as an exemplary example of “discipline and bravery.”
Someone Made AI Videos of ‘Americans’ Backing a Military Coup in West Africa
Bizarre AI-generated videos of people expressing support for Burkina Faso’s new military junta have appeared online, in what could be a clumsy attempt to spread pro-military propaganda. It’s unclear who created the videos, but it appears they are being shared via WhatsApp. One of the videos was shared...
The Soapbox: A raid at a refugee camp, African democracies, tanks for Ukraine
In occupied Palestine, the Israeli military raids refugee camp. An Israeli military raid on an occupied West Bank refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians and the injury of 20, before Israeli troops retreated from the Jenin site in the extreme north of the region. Officials said they would look into the death of Magda Obaid, a 60-year-old woman who was shot during the incident.
Marseille remembers 'forgotten' WWII roundups
Residents in the southern French port city of Marseille on Sunday kicked off a series of events commemorating World-War-II roundups of Jews and suspected resistance fighters by German and French authorities. After the raids in January 1943, a whole neighbourhood along one side of the Old Port was razed to the ground by the Nazis, who saw it as a hotbed of the French Resistance.
