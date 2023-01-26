MVP Arena breaks record for net operating profits

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The ASM Global-managed MVP Arena closed out 2022 with a net operating profit of $2,321,235, breaking the record set in 2000. In 2022, there were 106 events and a total attendance of 434,277 guests.

“The pandemic may have knocked us down, but MVP Arena has come back stronger than ever. The proof is in the numbers as we set a new record for net operating profits since Sinatra played the first show in 1990 and after welcoming some of the biggest names in music, comedy, and more to Downtown Albany this year,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

Looking ahead, there are a number of events already on the docket this year. Major sporting events include the 2023 Capital District Mayors Cup on January 28, and first and second-round NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. There are also schedules for the Siena Saints , Albany Firewolves , and Albany Empire .

The current list of upcoming events are:

January 28 at 3 p.m. 2023 Capital District Mayor’s Cup – RPI vs. Union – Women’s teams

January 28 at 6 p.m. 2023 Capital District Mayor’s Cup – RPI vs. Union – Men’s teams

February 8 at 7 p.m. Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour

February 10 at 8 p.m. Lil Durk and Friends

February 24-25 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships

March 11 -12 Monster Jam

March 14 at 7:30 p.m. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

March 17-19 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament 1st & 2nd Rounds

April 14 Old Dominion featuring Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James

April 21 at 7 p.m. For King + Country

May 26 at 8 p.m. Zach Bryan

June 8 at 7:30 p.m. Thomas Rett with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith

