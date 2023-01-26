ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Jerry Johnson on Fuego

January 27, 2023- Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council, joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego to talk about February’s Storytellers exhibit which will highlight Central Illinois Black artists for Black History Month. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Old State Capitol documentary to air on public TV in February

A new documentary about the 1960s restoration of the Old State Capitol – in which the building was taken apart brick-by-brick and then reassembled – will be aired next month on public television stations around Illinois. The 30-minute documentary, from the combined efforts and imaginations of Storyteller Studios...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year

The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
DECATUR, IL
ourquadcities.com

QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant

The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield code violations gain transparency

You can now search online to learn about how Springfield city code violations have been handled. The Springfield City Clerk’s office has put administrative court files online. For now, only cases filed since the first of this year are available, but the clerk’s office plans to work its way back and will eventually post cases dating back to 2015.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition

BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
ARGENTA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen

The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week

Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur FD responds to house fire on Stuart Ave.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Ave. on Friday afternoon. DFD responded around 1:48 p.m. to a scene of heavy fire from an attached single car garage and carport. Fire extended into the attic of the vacant home. The firefighters...
DECATUR, IL

