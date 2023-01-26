Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Jerry Johnson on Fuego
January 27, 2023- Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council, joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego to talk about February’s Storytellers exhibit which will highlight Central Illinois Black artists for Black History Month. Listen to the podcast now!
wmay.com
Old State Capitol documentary to air on public TV in February
A new documentary about the 1960s restoration of the Old State Capitol – in which the building was taken apart brick-by-brick and then reassembled – will be aired next month on public television stations around Illinois. The 30-minute documentary, from the combined efforts and imaginations of Storyteller Studios...
wmay.com
Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year
The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
ourquadcities.com
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
wmay.com
Springfield code violations gain transparency
You can now search online to learn about how Springfield city code violations have been handled. The Springfield City Clerk’s office has put administrative court files online. For now, only cases filed since the first of this year are available, but the clerk’s office plans to work its way back and will eventually post cases dating back to 2015.
channel1450.com
City Tournament Night Three Photos Springfield vs Lanphier by Phong Duong
Check out the photo gallery from Night Three of the City tournament (Lanphier vs Springfield High boys and girls) from Phong Duong, a Southeast High School student:
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it. The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause […]
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
taylorvilledailynews.com
IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Lawsuit questioning constitutionality of assault weapon ban filed in Macon County
This article has been updated to add the lawsuit in McHenry County. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A eighth lawsuit has been filed against Illinois’s assault weapons ban. State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) filed the lawsuit in Macon County Thursday night. He joins Law-Abiding Citizens of Macon County and Perry Lewin and Decatur Jewelry & Antiques. […]
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
WAND TV
Decatur FD responds to house fire on Stuart Ave.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Ave. on Friday afternoon. DFD responded around 1:48 p.m. to a scene of heavy fire from an attached single car garage and carport. Fire extended into the attic of the vacant home. The firefighters...
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
Comments / 0