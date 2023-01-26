Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Adam Levine Is A Doting Dad With Daughter Gio Grace, 4, As He Runs Errands In LA: Photos
Adam Levine, 43, looked content and happy during a recent outing with his daughter Gio Grace, 4. The singer rocked a black long-sleeved graphic shirt with a white text, ripped light blue jeans, and dark purple sneakers as he held the adorable little girl’s hand and smiled. He also wore an orange and white 7-Eleven baseball cap.
Comments / 0