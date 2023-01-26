ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOKI FOX 23

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
GLENPOOL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Vacant home damaged following fire Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Turley and Tulsa firefighters were able to contain a fire in a mobile home early Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire call near 66th street north and Peoria near Turley just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it took about 30 minutes to knock the fire down.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sand Springs firefighters rescue dog stranded on lake

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Firefighters got in some training when they rescued a dog stranded on a lake near Sand Springs. The Sand Springs Fire Department (SSFD) said it received a call from owners who said their dog, Merlin, was missing, and its GPS collar showed that he was on Shell Lake, northwest of Sand Springs.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Costs to renovate aging Tulsa County Courthouse could prove costly

TULSA, Okla. — Tough choices await the Tulsa County Commissioners in the wake of this week’s new assessment of estimated costs to renovate the aging Tulsa County Courthouse. On Tuesday, the county commissioners got their first glimpse of the potential price tag for repairing the aging facility which...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Antique doll exhibit opens Feb. 1 at Drummond Home in Hominy

HOMINY, Okla. — The Fred and Addie Drummond Home in Hominy will host an exhibit of antique dolls throughout February, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The exhibit is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, and end Sunday, Feb. 26. It will feature a variety of German-made dolls from makers including Armand Marseille, Kestner and Koppelsdorf. The Historical Society also said there will be a large group of china and porcelain dolls.
HOMINY, OK
readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK

