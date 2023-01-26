HOMINY, Okla. — The Fred and Addie Drummond Home in Hominy will host an exhibit of antique dolls throughout February, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The exhibit is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, and end Sunday, Feb. 26. It will feature a variety of German-made dolls from makers including Armand Marseille, Kestner and Koppelsdorf. The Historical Society also said there will be a large group of china and porcelain dolls.

