KOKI FOX 23
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire
Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
KOKI FOX 23
Vacant home damaged following fire Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Turley and Tulsa firefighters were able to contain a fire in a mobile home early Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire call near 66th street north and Peoria near Turley just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it took about 30 minutes to knock the fire down.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs firefighters rescue dog stranded on lake
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Firefighters got in some training when they rescued a dog stranded on a lake near Sand Springs. The Sand Springs Fire Department (SSFD) said it received a call from owners who said their dog, Merlin, was missing, and its GPS collar showed that he was on Shell Lake, northwest of Sand Springs.
OHP divers pull stolen truck from North Canadian River
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
1 Killed In SW OKC Shooting Sunday
A man was found shot and killed in a home near Southwest 25 Street and South Western Ave, police said. Officials said they are still searching for the suspect. This is a developing story.
KOKI FOX 23
Costs to renovate aging Tulsa County Courthouse could prove costly
TULSA, Okla. — Tough choices await the Tulsa County Commissioners in the wake of this week’s new assessment of estimated costs to renovate the aging Tulsa County Courthouse. On Tuesday, the county commissioners got their first glimpse of the potential price tag for repairing the aging facility which...
Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition
A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon.
KFOR
Oklahoma woman claims scammed out of thousands of dollars by local construction company
A Moore woman claims she’s been scammed out of thousands of dollars by a local construction company. She told KFOR she hired someone last year to come and put new windows into her home, but the work hasn’t been done and hasn’t heard from the company in months.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
KFOR
Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident
Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident. Emergency crews on scene of semi. vs. car accident. Overnight apartment shooting n SW 29th leaves one man …. Overnight apartment shooting n SW 29th leaves one man injured. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader...
KOKI FOX 23
Antique doll exhibit opens Feb. 1 at Drummond Home in Hominy
HOMINY, Okla. — The Fred and Addie Drummond Home in Hominy will host an exhibit of antique dolls throughout February, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The exhibit is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, and end Sunday, Feb. 26. It will feature a variety of German-made dolls from makers including Armand Marseille, Kestner and Koppelsdorf. The Historical Society also said there will be a large group of china and porcelain dolls.
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
KOKI FOX 23
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
