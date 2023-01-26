Read full article on original website
WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 28, 2023
Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.Lake Harriet Winter Kite FestivalBeargrease Sled Dog MarathonNorth American Ice Diving FestivalTwinsFest Futures ClinicHockey Day MinnesotaSt. Paul Winter CarnivalState of PolicingSt. Paul Police RRA Training
Alberta clipper to drop snow in Chicago, Detroit ahead of next Arctic blast
AccuWeather meteorologists this week continued to track a brewing storm that is forecast to deliver a swath of accumulating snow from the northern Rockies to portions of the northern and central Plains and Great Lakes this weekend. The fresh snowfall will occur ahead of a new intrusion of Arctic air...
Montrealers shrug off the cold to dance and party at Igloofest
Snow may have been falling on Montreal's Old Port, with temperatures in the bone-chilling category, but that didn't stop the exuberant dancers during the city's first Igloofest after a Covid pause. So what, they seemed to say, if temperatures were on the wrong side of zero.
Slush, snow delay ice fishing season at Petrie Island
The Petrie Island marina is unusually quiet this winter. A "fishing village" usually comes to life at the bay off the island in Ottawa's east-end, every winter for the last two decades. Last year, there were more than a hundred huts on the ice, according to Allan MacIntyre, the president of the Petrie Island Ice Fisherman's Association (PIIFA).
Ground Hog Day- Feb 2, 2023
Ground Hog Day is an annual tradition celebrated in the United States and Canada on February 2nd. The tradition is based on the belief that if a groundhog (a large rodent common in these countries) emerges from its burrow on this day, winter will last for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, it is said that spring will come early. The day has become popularized by the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray.
