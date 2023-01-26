Ground Hog Day is an annual tradition celebrated in the United States and Canada on February 2nd. The tradition is based on the belief that if a groundhog (a large rodent common in these countries) emerges from its burrow on this day, winter will last for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, it is said that spring will come early. The day has become popularized by the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray.

