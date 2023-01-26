ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 28, 2023

Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.Lake Harriet Winter Kite FestivalBeargrease Sled Dog MarathonNorth American Ice Diving FestivalTwinsFest Futures ClinicHockey Day MinnesotaSt. Paul Winter CarnivalState of PolicingSt. Paul Police RRA Training
SAINT PAUL, MN
AFP

Montrealers shrug off the cold to dance and party at Igloofest

Snow may have been falling on Montreal's Old Port, with temperatures in the bone-chilling category, but that didn't stop the exuberant dancers during the city's first Igloofest after a Covid  pause. So what, they seemed to say, if temperatures were on the wrong side of zero.
CBC News

Slush, snow delay ice fishing season at Petrie Island

The Petrie Island marina is unusually quiet this winter. A "fishing village" usually comes to life at the bay off the island in Ottawa's east-end, every winter for the last two decades. Last year, there were more than a hundred huts on the ice, according to Allan MacIntyre, the president of the Petrie Island Ice Fisherman's Association (PIIFA).
macaronikid.com

Ground Hog Day- Feb 2, 2023

Ground Hog Day is an annual tradition celebrated in the United States and Canada on February 2nd. The tradition is based on the belief that if a groundhog (a large rodent common in these countries) emerges from its burrow on this day, winter will last for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, it is said that spring will come early. The day has become popularized by the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray.

