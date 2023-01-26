Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dwight Phillips Jr., 4-star RB out of Georgia, reveals SEC commitment
Dwight Phillips Jr. has some serious speed as a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. On Saturday, he announced his commitment on where he will begin his college career. A 5-foot-11 and 170-pound recruit out of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, Phillips announced an in-state commitment to Kirby...
2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia
While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Rebecca Lynn Colbird
37 of Pulaski, suddenly passed away on Jan 16, 2023. She was born in Radford on February 13, 1984. Rebecca was preceeded in death by her mother, Minnie Darlene Jones and her father Eugene Weeks. She is survived by her children, Elijah Stephen Kolbyrn Parker (Rachel) of Pulaski VA,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Fred Hensley Roope
Fred Hensley Roope, age 94 of Pulaski, died Thursday evening, January 26, 2023 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Fred was born in Salem, Virginia on March 17, 1928, and was the son of the late Bertie Hamblin Roope and the late John Campbell Roope. He was a long-time auto mechanic at the former Pulaski Motor Company, and at the Pulaski County Bus Shop.
Rebuild of Krispy Kreme owned by Shaq expected to cost over $1M
CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme doughnuts are rising from the ashes and will be hot soon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme Inc. announced that it began construction on a new shop set to replace its historic Midtown location, which caught fire twice in 2021. Krispy Kreme demolished the burned-out store and operated a temporary drive-thru shop at the site later that year.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Maria Luise Flynn
Maria Luise Flynn, 74, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Frida Ryssell; husband, Muriel Carlile Flynn; and sister, Astrid O’Connor. Survivors include her son, Antoine Flynn (Erin Powell) and Chris Flynn; grandchildren, Rachel Flynn Shanklin (Derek), Raven Snidow,...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issues statement on release of Tyre Nichols video
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the release of videos of the brutal beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Once again, we bear witness to a horrific act—a vile and brutal attack of a young unarmed Black man in America by officers who were sworn to serve and protect. I know I am not alone in myfeelings of sickness and anger in the attack on Mr. Tyre Nichols. I grieve with my community, and my heart goes out to Mr. Nichols’ family.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
How the fight over 'Cop City' divided Atlanta
A plan to build a new training center for police and firefighters in Atlanta has put city officials on a collision course with activists opposed to its construction. Dubbed "Cop City" by opponents, the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is set to include a shooting range, burn tower sites and a mock city affixed with homes and streets. The 85-acre project was approved by the Atlanta City Council in 2021 and is backed by the Atlanta Police Foundation, a nonprofit largely funded by corporate donors.
claytoncrescent.org
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
Henry County Daily Herald
Sylvester Stallone Dated Vanna White
Can we buy an "O" for "OMG?" Vanna White and Sylvester Stallone were an item back in the day!. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
WXIA 11 Alive
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia’s top public defender flips, admits her agency cannot hire enough lawyers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of the agency in charge of finding legal counsel for people accused of crimes is struggling to hire public defenders across Georgia. “The issue is not funding. The issue is we still cannot find attorneys,” said Omotayo Alli, executive director of the...
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
