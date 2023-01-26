Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opens on Main Street in Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people waited for cheesecake in Butchertown on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened its location on East Main Street in a space formerly occupied by Hi-Five Donuts. It's the first brick-and-mortar store for the bakery that offers a variety of cheesecakes, cheesecake cupcakes and...
Wave 3
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow brings great outdoors to Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has returned to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The event runs from Jan. 25 through Jan. 29. According to event organizers, the event will feature multiple brands and dealers of boats, RV’s, sporting equipment and on-water accessories.
Wave 3
NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest returns for 2023 celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest is returning to Louisville. The NULU Neighborhood Association will be presenting the free Bock Day Celebration on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 6 p.m. The celebration will be on the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street.
Wave 3
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arny’s Barbershop on Bardstown Road plans to give out courtesy haircuts to the community on Sunday. Owner Shawn Arny said his business is nothing without his clientele, especially after these past two years. So in a world controlled by the price tag, Arny said he...
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
Wave 3
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project supporting Animal Ambassador expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, officials from the Louisville Zoo broke ground on a project that will support the growth and development of its Animal Ambassador Program. The new construction project will oversee renovations to the MetaZoo education facility’s animal ambassador areas and new office spaces, according to a...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)
$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open. Portal. $10 | 7-12 p.m. KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase...
Wave 3
RVs, boats transform Kentucky Exposition Center into the great outdoors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29. According to event organizers, the event will feature multiple brands and dealers of boats, RV’s, sporting equipment and on-water accessories....
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
Wave 3
Hokey Weather Facts 1/26/23
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing. Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy. The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday. Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to
Wave 3
New Albany implements loan program to help businesses through construction
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need. Arny's Barbershop on Bardstown Road is giving away free haircuts Sunday to give back to a community that has given them so much. The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV
Wave 3
KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees
The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29. Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny's sign falls on their car. Live recording for VODLillian and Lloyd
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
Wave 3
Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing. Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School. Bardstown PD turns a drug bust confiscation into a positive light after donating grow lamps to
wdrb.com
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Wave 3
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Columbia, Kentucky family is still searching for answers after a Denny’s restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on a car with three of their loved ones inside. Lillian Curtis died and her husband Lloyd Curtis died four days later in hospice care. Friday, their loved...
Wave 3
Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny's sign falls on their car. Live recording for VODLillian and Lloyd Curtis died shortly after a Denny's sign crush their car and Friday their family held their funeral. KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees. Western Governors
Wave 3
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
