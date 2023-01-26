ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave 3

NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest returns for 2023 celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest is returning to Louisville. The NULU Neighborhood Association will be presenting the free Bock Day Celebration on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 6 p.m. The celebration will be on the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project supporting Animal Ambassador expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, officials from the Louisville Zoo broke ground on a project that will support the growth and development of its Animal Ambassador Program. The new construction project will oversee renovations to the MetaZoo education facility’s animal ambassador areas and new office spaces, according to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)

$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open. Portal. $10 | 7-12 p.m. KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

RVs, boats transform Kentucky Exposition Center into the great outdoors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29. According to event organizers, the event will feature multiple brands and dealers of boats, RV’s, sporting equipment and on-water accessories....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 1/26/23

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing. Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday. Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees

The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29. Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car. Updated: 5 hours ago. Live recording for VODLillian and Lloyd...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing. Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. Bardstown PD turns a drug bust confiscation into a positive light after donating grow lamps to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School

Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car. Live recording for VODLillian and Lloyd Curtis died shortly after a Denny's sign crush their car and Friday their family held their funeral. KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees. Updated: 3 hours ago. Western Governors...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
