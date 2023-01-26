Read full article on original website
bluelake
3d ago
How terrible for the driver of the trailer. The motorcycles made his bed and now has to sleep in it. A person has choices, and clearly the motorcyclist made his.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Related
3 teens in car, 1 gun, 1 bullet hits 2 legs in Gresham
A 13-year-old was shot in both legs when a gun went off inside a car early Friday, Gresham police confirmed.
kptv.com
SW Portland grocery repairs after 13th break-in since pandemic, owner says crime unacceptable
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Yousif Jabbary is fed up with break-ins at his store, Park Avenue Market, in southwest Portland. “It’s feeling bad,” he said. He got a call around 5 a.m. Saturday saying someone broke in through a window again, leaving quite the mess behind. The suspect...
kptv.com
Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
Starday Tavern RV returned after being stolen Thursday
A local business owner is breathing a sigh of relief tonight after he says his stolen RV was recovered.
Already in custody, man indicted in 2011 Portland murder
More than 11 years ago, Leonard James Irving was shot to death in Northeast Portland, leaving behind 3 young children. Until Wednesday, no one had been arrested in connection with his death.
KVAL
Detectives arrest suspect involved in armed robbery
SALEM, Ore. — Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest as part of an investigation into an armed robbery in downtown Salem earlier this month. On January 11, 2023 around 5:45 p.m., officials say a young man reported he was robbed at gun point at the Marion Parkade.
WWEEK
What Is the Deal With the Northeast Portland Apartment Signs Saying “Steal Gas, Get Shot”?
At Northeast 63rd and Glisan, there is an apartment building with signs all over it saying things like “Steal Gas, Get Shot,” “Tenants Are Armed,” etc. What is the deal with those signs? Do tenants approve? Do you have to be willing to shoot a trespasser to rent an apartment there? —Dream of the 9mm’s Is Alive in Portland.
KATU.com
Police identify man killed while crossing Powell Blvd. Tuesday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police identified the man hit and killed while crossing Powell Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officials say 59-year-old John Czarobski died at the scene. He was hit around 10:15 p.m. while crossing Powell at Foster road. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is...
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
kptv.com
19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
Defense accuses prosecution of intentionally triggering mistrial for Portland man charged in 2 homicides, 1 attempted murder
Defense lawyers this week accused Multnomah County prosecutors of deliberately botching a murder trial for a Portland man charged with fatally shooting two men and trying to kill a third in 2020. After a week of pre-trial wrangling and juror selection, the jury listened to just 20 minutes of the...
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed in Arbor Lodge neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police Friday identified the man shot and killed early Thursday morning as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Police were called to the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Jones died at the scene. Police have not made any arrests.
KATU.com
Car ends up on its top after leaving Highway 219 south of Hillsboro
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Highway 219 has reopened following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called just before 8 a.m. Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the highway was closed south of the Jackson Bottom Wetlands after a car left the roadway, went down the embankment, and ended up on its top.
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning. Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.
WWEEK
Attacker Who Allegedly Chewed Off Man’s Ear Ruled Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial
A Multnomah County circuit judge has ruled Koryn Kraemer, 25, unfit to aid and assist in his own defense, and sent him to Oregon State Hospital to be treated for mental illness. In the early morning of Jan. 3, Kraemer “chewed off” the ear and part of the face of...
thereflector.com
Portland man get more than three years in fatal animal cruelty case
A Portland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend’s dog. On Jan. 23, Yuri Keitser, 37, received a 41-month sentence in Clark County Superior Court for first-degree animal cruelty and intimidating a witness. The animal cruelty charge only brought a sentence of a year, while the charge of intimidating a witness constituted the 41 months, according to court documents.
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
Comments / 5