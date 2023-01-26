ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bluelake
3d ago

How terrible for the driver of the trailer. The motorcycles made his bed and now has to sleep in it. A person has choices, and clearly the motorcyclist made his.

kptv.com

Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KVAL

Detectives arrest suspect involved in armed robbery

SALEM, Ore. — Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest as part of an investigation into an armed robbery in downtown Salem earlier this month. On January 11, 2023 around 5:45 p.m., officials say a young man reported he was robbed at gun point at the Marion Parkade.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man killed while crossing Powell Blvd. Tuesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police identified the man hit and killed while crossing Powell Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officials say 59-year-old John Czarobski died at the scene. He was hit around 10:15 p.m. while crossing Powell at Foster road. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot and killed in Arbor Lodge neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police Friday identified the man shot and killed early Thursday morning as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Police were called to the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Jones died at the scene. Police have not made any arrests.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Car ends up on its top after leaving Highway 219 south of Hillsboro

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Highway 219 has reopened following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called just before 8 a.m. Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the highway was closed south of the Jackson Bottom Wetlands after a car left the roadway, went down the embankment, and ended up on its top.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning. Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.
GRESHAM, OR
thereflector.com

Portland man get more than three years in fatal animal cruelty case

A Portland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend’s dog. On Jan. 23, Yuri Keitser, 37, received a 41-month sentence in Clark County Superior Court for first-degree animal cruelty and intimidating a witness. The animal cruelty charge only brought a sentence of a year, while the charge of intimidating a witness constituted the 41 months, according to court documents.
PORTLAND, OR

