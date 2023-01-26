ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
AOL Corp

Alabama denies parole to 90% of inmates, including 71-year-old woman in wheelchair and on dialysis

The three-member Alabama Parole Board approved parole for 409 prisoners while rejecting 3,593 others for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Ninety percent of prisoners in Alabama have been denied parole by the Alabama Parole Board, inmates like 71-year-old Leola Harris, who uses a wheelchair and has dialysis three times a week due to end-stage renal disease.
WISH-TV

All 5 inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center have been captured, authorities say

(CNN) — All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, authorities said. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door “by use of force,” then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
New York Post

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’

An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger received death threat from fellow inmate in Pennsylvania jail, report claims

The suspect in the murder of four college students received a death threat from another prisoner who yelled “F*** you - I’m going to kill you”, according to a new report.The NewsNation report said 28-year Bryan Kohberger was subjected to to the threat while he was being held in Pennsylvania, before being transferred to Idaho where he faces four murder charges.When the threat was made, Mr Kohberger was behind a glass screen as part of his protective custody arrangements, and apparently did not respond.Journalist Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation told viewers about a series of details during the four or...
ValueWalk

110 Murderers Spared Execution, But There’s A Remedy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2023) – Arizona is sparing some 110 murderers from being executed while it studies the many problems it and other states have experienced with using lethal injections to carry out sentences of death. As Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs explained her decision: “Arizona has a history...
The Atlantic

Alabama Makes Plans to Gas Its Prisoners

Critics called 2022 “the year of the botched execution”—and it was indeed an infamous period, mainly because the state of Alabama lost the ability to competently kill prisoners in its charge while retaining the sovereignty to try. On July 28, Alabama executed Joe Nathan James Jr., a...
