radionwtn.com
Murray Man Arrested On Weapons, Drugs Charges
Murray, Ky.–A Murray man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a lengthy investigation and arrest involved a Kentucky State Police K9. Gabriel Gutierrez, age 38, was stopped on North 12th St. Thursday. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the KSP who deployed their K9 who conducted...
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested on drug-related charges
On Saturday a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy arrested a Paducah woman on drug-related charges during a traffic stop on John Puryear Drive. Police said 53-year-old Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola of Paducah was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana. She was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Charges...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County man arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking
A Marshall County man was arrested near Paducah on Wednesday on charges involving fentanyl. Earlier this month, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department allegedly made undercover fentanyl purchases from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of the Griggstown Road area of Marshall County. Following the reported purchases, detectives got a warrant for...
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
WBBJ
Man in Halls arrested following compliance check
HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check. According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check. Investigators found a small baggie...
WBBJ
Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest
MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
KFVS12
Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston
Sikeston authorities say a suspect behind the deaths of a married couple is behind bars, charged with murder.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Beauty Salon Burglary
Union City police were called to investigate the burglary of a beauty salon. Reports said officers were dispatched to One Touch Beauty Salon, on East Bransford Street, after an employee arrived to find dirt and glass in the floor. When discovering two holes in the back door glass, the employee...
KFVS12
Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple
Five St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo.
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
920wmok.com
Metropolis Man Charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary to Auto and More (updated w Discussion with Chief Masse)
On Tuesday morning Metropolis Officers received a report from a citizen who was actively observing someone inside their vehicle at 4:09am. Upon arrival officers found that the offender was gone and began searching the area attempting to locate the offender. Officers then located another vehicle with its interior dome light...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
Kait 8
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
WBBJ
Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
KFVS12
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested
Two men were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired at a hotel. He's facing multiple charges including unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful purchase of firearms and gun running.
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
KFVS12
Cows on the loose after semi truck fire near Sikeston
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
