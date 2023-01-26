Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police have arrested two people in connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19. Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Although no formal charges have been filed, the pair is being...
WYTV.com
Warren man sentenced for federal drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who prosecutors said was selling fentanyl from his mother’s home was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison. Lynn Williams, 24, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty in October to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.
WYTV.com
Witness: Murder victim was hitting clubs, spinning tracks before shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On the last night of his life, Keimone Black was hitting the clubs with a lifelong friend, even spinning a couple of tunes at one of them as a DJ. Hours later he was wedged between a gas pump and the SUV he was driving, gasping for breath because of several gunshot wounds he sustained at a South Avenue gas station as his cellphone flashed the word, “Dad.” Black died from those wounds.
WYTV.com
Body camera video shows fugitive’s arrest in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have new information and some video in connection to the arrest of murder suspect Andre McCoy earlier this month. WKBN 27 First News requested and was provided the arrest video from federal marshals. The body camera video was recorded by local members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force during McCoy’s arrest on Youngstown’s south side.
WYTV.com
High bond continued for man in fatal gas station shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A high bond has been placed for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Youngstown gas station. Akeem Hargrove is charged in the December shooting death of Devin Bell that happened in a gas station parking lot off of South Avenue, near Interstate 680.
WYTV.com
Journalist discusses following local 50-year-old cold case
(WKBN) – Last week, we told you Boardman police finally closed a 50-year-old cold case: the murder of Brad Bellino. DNA evidence pointed to Joseph Hill, who later moved to California, where he died in 2019. Carolyn Berardino, a freelance journalist, has been following this story for years and...
WYTV.com
New details: Names of 2 found dead in Mecca Twp. released
MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators have released the names of the two people found dead outside a home in Mecca Township Tuesday afternoon. A woman going to check on her sister ended up finding her and her boyfriend dead outside. Caller: “I just did a welfare check on...
WYTV.com
Longtime Youngstown Clerk of Courts to retire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran politician has decided not to seek re-election and will retire. She is longtime Youngstown Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark. Brown-Clark is in her 24th year as clerk. She previously served eight years on the Youngstown School Board and 30 years as an associate...
WYTV.com
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills. According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work. Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on...
WYTV.com
Warren man hit, killed by snowplow truck
ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Warren was killed in a snowplow accident Monday in Orwell. According to police, Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at about 2:30 a.m. at Kennametal on Penniman Road when he was hit by the truck that was backing up while laying down salt.
WYTV.com
Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Dollar General store employee in Boardman was accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards on Monday. Tramane Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with felony theft for seven different gift card theft transactions during the month of January from the store at the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road.
WYTV.com
2 vacant buildings in downtown Niles to be demoed under new Ohio program
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program will provide the money to demolish two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles. The former Robins Theater and Reisman’s Furniture buildings on South Main Street are among the 181 buildings in Trumbull County to be demolished through the program.
WYTV.com
Trumbull mayors’ races to highlight primary ballot
(WKBN) – Two longtime mayors in Trumbull County will have challengers in the May 2 primary election. Incumbent Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will face current councilman-at-large Ken MacPherson in the Democratic primary, while incumbent Girard Mayor Jim Melfi will face Mark Zuppo, who’s city treasurer and Girard School Board president, also in the Democratic primary.
WYTV.com
New location for behavioral services opens in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place in the Mahoning Valley to help children and families in need. Alta Behavioral Healthcare has a new location along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. It had outgrown another nearby facility. The new space is bigger, which allows Alta to double its capacity and increase its counseling staff. That in turn helps the number of families it can serve.
WYTV.com
Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon. It happened on Interstate 680 southbound near the Market Street exit. Multiple lanes were blocked. The cars involved were towed away, but police are unsure of injuries. Traffic should be back...
WYTV.com
Route 62 back open after Hubbard crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Route 62 in Hubbard is back open Wednesday morning after it was closed briefly due to a crash in the area. It was closed briefly around 4 a.m. near the Truck World in Hubbard. Crews told First News that no injuries were reported.
WYTV.com
Police searching for missing man out of Columbiana County
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville. Jeremy Cranston was last seen on Saturday, January 14 in Wellsville. He was wearing a black coat and pants with white shoes on the last day he was seen. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
WYTV.com
Vehicle fire spreads to house in Warren Twp.
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into how a fire started Monday morning in Warren Township. Shortly after midnight, the Warren Township Fire Department was notified of a vehicle fire next to a house in the 1700 block of Bellcrest Ave. SW.
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero uses love of fixing cars to help out others
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Berlin Center, where a man who is all about helping people fix cars recently braved elements to repair cars out in the community. If you talk to Dean Carson Jr., he’ll tell you he was born...
WYTV.com
Uptown District gets facelift as buildings come down
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, Youngstown’s Uptown District added more vacant lots to the neighborhood as three more buildings were demolished along the Uptown’s stretch of Market Street. The building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant was one of which that was torn down. In...
