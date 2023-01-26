Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Jerry Johnson on Fuego
January 27, 2023- Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council, joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego to talk about February’s Storytellers exhibit which will highlight Central Illinois Black artists for Black History Month. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University hosts Regional VEX Robotics Competition
January 28, 2023- Millikin University hosted the Regional VEX Robotics Competition at the the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) on Millikin’s campus. High school students across Illinois competed against each other. About 200 students, representing Northern and Southern Illinois schools, participated in the competition. The event was open to...
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant
Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
Champaign volunteers prepare for Point-in-Time count, seeing how many experience homelessness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Homeless shelter leaders said they need additional state and federal funding to support their operations, and Thursday night, volunteers are taking steps to get there. It’s part of the Point-in-Time count, a survey to see the number of people who are homeless in Champaign County. Organizers said it lets them help […]
wmay.com
Old State Capitol documentary to air on public TV in February
A new documentary about the 1960s restoration of the Old State Capitol – in which the building was taken apart brick-by-brick and then reassembled – will be aired next month on public television stations around Illinois. The 30-minute documentary, from the combined efforts and imaginations of Storyteller Studios...
WAND TV
Decatur Park District to host hiring fair for spring and summer positions
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District is getting an early start on hiring for the upcoming seasons. The district will be holding a hiring fair for part-time and seasonal positions on February 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Positions include opportunities...
smilepolitely.com
Champaign is considering C-Street as a historical site
The City of Champaign does not currently have a designation for historical sites, but they are looking into the possibility of creating one to honor the legacy of Chester Street Bar (C-Street). The bar, well known as an LGBTQ+ inclusive space, closed its doors in 2017, and the building collapsed in 2021. Since then, a former C-Street DJ, Leslie Krause, has been working to solidify its legacy. Krause launched a website to archive history and memorabilia, and was the first to submit a request for the historical designation.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
Champaign man spends two weeks homeless to raise awareness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I walked out of my place on Sunday with just the clothes I’m wearing and an empty backpack to experience sleeping outside and living on the street for 14 days,” Warren Charter said. Warren Charter started at Kaufman Lake in Champaign and has made his way into downtown Champaign so far. […]
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
wmay.com
Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year
The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
