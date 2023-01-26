ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Jerry Johnson on Fuego

January 27, 2023- Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council, joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego to talk about February’s Storytellers exhibit which will highlight Central Illinois Black artists for Black History Month. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Millikin University hosts Regional VEX Robotics Competition

January 28, 2023- Millikin University hosted the Regional VEX Robotics Competition at the the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) on Millikin’s campus. High school students across Illinois competed against each other. About 200 students, representing Northern and Southern Illinois schools, participated in the competition. The event was open to...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
ARGENTA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant

Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
DANVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition

BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Salvation Army moves forward with new hours

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Salvation Army is moving forward in 2023 with new hours of operation at their W. Main St. location. The new hours are now Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8-10 a.m. “With consultation from University Extension SNAP-Ed and upon looking at access to food in […]
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Old State Capitol documentary to air on public TV in February

A new documentary about the 1960s restoration of the Old State Capitol – in which the building was taken apart brick-by-brick and then reassembled – will be aired next month on public television stations around Illinois. The 30-minute documentary, from the combined efforts and imaginations of Storyteller Studios...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Champaign is considering C-Street as a historical site

The City of Champaign does not currently have a designation for historical sites, but they are looking into the possibility of creating one to honor the legacy of Chester Street Bar (C-Street). The bar, well known as an LGBTQ+ inclusive space, closed its doors in 2017, and the building collapsed in 2021. Since then, a former C-Street DJ, Leslie Krause, has been working to solidify its legacy. Krause launched a website to archive history and memorabilia, and was the first to submit a request for the historical designation.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation

January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign man spends two weeks homeless to raise awareness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I walked out of my place on Sunday with just the clothes I’m wearing and an empty backpack to experience sleeping outside and living on the street for 14 days,” Warren Charter said. Warren Charter started at Kaufman Lake in Champaign and has made his way into downtown Champaign so far. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
BEMENT, IL
wmay.com

Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year

The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Closings, delays and remote days for January 25

Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy